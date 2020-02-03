Google App 10.95 prepares the list of Unified Assistant settings, dark design optimizations [APK Insight]

The latest beta version of the Google app was further developed that evening with a number of features that we have been following. Google App 10.95 offers our first look at Hey Google Sensitivity and a unified wizard settings list. There are also improvements to the dark theme.

About APK Insight: In this post on APK Insight, we decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. If we decompile these files (referred to as APKs in the case of Android apps), we can see different lines of code in this reference to possible future functions. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever deliver these features, and that our interpretation of these features may be incomplete. We will try to enable those who are nearing the end to show you what they look like in the case of a ship. With that in mind, keep reading.

Hey Google sensitivity

Over the past month, our APK Insight has detailed the assistant’s upcoming “Hotword Sensitivity” setting. Today we fully activated the privacy / customization feature with Google App 10.95. It starts with a list of your assistant devices. So far, only speakers were shown. With a slider with three notches you can select “Least sensitive (-1)”, “Standard” or “Least sensitive (1)”, whereby your selection is also noted in the main view.

List of assistant settings

In version 10.93 we discovered “General settings for your assistant”. This could be part of a more extensive revision of the settings that removes the four tabs at this stage of development. Menus that typically appear in “You”, “Assistant”, and “Services” are summarized in a long list.

It is unclear whether this unified approach is better than the existing organization. As you can see from the Show More and Show Less buttons, Google may want to show some of the wizard’s important settings above the fold.

Google Discover

If the string is changed, the “Discover” tab in the Google app is renamed to “Explore”. It is not clear whether this indicates a renaming of Google Discover or whether Google is only changing the tab name. There are currently no active changes in Google App 10.95.

In front

Discover

To

Explore

Dark theme tweaks

A visual tweak that is live in Google App 10.95 causes the dark theme to get a slightly lighter shade of gray. This means that the search field outline is hardly visible on the start page.

10.94

10,95

