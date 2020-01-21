Google app 10.93 prepares 'general' Assistant settings, recording statements for contacts [APK Insight]

The latest beta version of yesterday’s Google app describes in detail how Assistant’s upcoming hotword sensitivity works and various changes have been made to Podcasts. Google app 10.93 reveals the development of recording statements for your contacts, “general” Assistant settings, and other functions.

General settings for Assistant

Assistant today offers a labyrinth of preferences, with the Google app 10.93 that reveals work about ‘general settings’. From what we have switched on today, there is nothing new and existing options are simply rearranged under this new menu. Many are related to telephone settings, including a shortcut to the active Edge of the Pixel that should also appear on the page below.

Squeeze for your assistant

In the meantime we also saw a standalone preference for “Ambient Mode”. For those who have currently enabled this lock feature on their device, the current setting is under “Phone.” Google could better emphasize the possibilities by adding to the main list.

Record statements for contacts

Under ‘Nickname’ in the ‘Your info’ menu, you can use Google Assistant to record a statement of your name today in case the standard or ‘Games’ are incorrect. Google app 10.93 shows how this possibility can be extended to important contacts that are stored under the ‘Your people’ menu.

Household contacts

When enabling the previous function, we also look at “Household contacts” for Smart Displays and speakers announced at CES 2020. To have important people immediately accessible on a speed dial card, tap the switch and give an optional nickname.

Opening in incognito

In recent years we have maintained a built-in browser for the Google app that is likely to be used for search results and article discovery. According to Google app 10.93, this browser can open links in incognito mode.

Open the Chrome incognito tab

If you have already opened incognito in Chrome, cookies and other data can be used on all incognito tabs. Data from your incognito session is only deleted from Chrome when you close all incognito tabs.

Your employer or school

Your internet provider

Websites you visit

