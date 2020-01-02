Google announces Coral Accelerator Module, Dev Board Mini

Loading...

Coral is Google's platform for building IoT hardware with AI on the device. With software tools and pre-compiled models, Google today announced new hardware before CES 2020.

The Coral Dev Board, USB Accelerator and PCIe Accelerators were launched in 2019 and are now available in 36 countries. Google notes that "various applications are already built on Coral in a wide range of industries that range from healthcare to agriculture and smart cities."

AI on device is ideal for offline or other edge situations where the connectivity is limited. In addition to speed, it is privacy-conscious to keep data local.

The first new product this year is the Coral Accelerator Module (pictured above). This multi-chip module contains an Edge TPU ASIC and shows both PCIe and USB interfaces. Google notes how it's easy to integrate & # 39; is with customized PCB designs.

We have worked closely with Murata to produce the module and you can see a demo at CES 2020 by visiting their booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Tech East, Central Plaza, CP-18.

The acceleration module will also be part of a new, smaller, lower and cheaper alternative to the Coral Dev Board. The appropriately named Coral Dev Board Mini has a MediaTek 8167s SoC that enables 720P video coding / decoding and the use of computer vision. Both will be available in the first half of 2020.

The sign will be on display during CES 2020 in the MediaTek showcase in Venetian, Tech West, level 3.

The existing Coral System-on-Module gets 2 GB and 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM configurations, while the SoM is the basis of the Asus Tinker Edge T – a "maker-friendly single-board computer with a rich set of I / O interfaces , multiple camera connectors, programmable LED & # 39; s and color-coded GPIO header. "

At CES 2020, Google Coral also demonstrates how the "SoM can be used in smart city, manufacturing, and healthcare applications" with NXP (LVCC, Tech East, Central Plaza, CP-18).

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3PyII7bvWE (/ embed)