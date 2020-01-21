Last week BT ​​became the first European distribution partner for Stages in the UK. A similar partnership is now underway with Google and Verizon announcing that new Fios subscribers will receive Stadia Premiere Edition for free.

From January 29 Fios Gigabit customers are eligible for Stadia Premiere Edition. The $ 129 value includes a Clearly White Stadium controller, Chromecast Ultra and three-month Stadium Pro, which currently includes five free games.

After that period, the service costs $ 9.99 each month, but a free Base level is expected later this year. The bundle is meant for playing on a television, but Pixel owners can also play games on phones and only Chrome is needed to play on desktop computers.

“Google, working with Verizon to deliver incredible cloud gaming experiences, is a big step forward for the industry,” said Brennan Mullin, vice president of Devices and Services Partnerships, Google. “Verizon’s commitment to delivering fast, reliable Fios internet competitions fits perfectly with Stadia’s exciting new cloud games, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience.”

Just like the deal in the pond, ISPs are advertised for their network speeds and pitch customers when upgrading to faster plans. The streaming service requires at least a 10 Mbps connection for 720p, while a 4K resolution in HDR and 5.1 surround sound requires 25 Mbps.

Verizon is pushing their top fiber network with packages starting at $ 79.99 a month. For Google, it helps dramatically expand Stia’s retail footprint, which is currently limited to their online store.

Next Wednesday, new subscribers can visit the My Fios app to get the free Stadia bundle. The process includes a promotional code that is redeemed and sent by the Google Store. This offer does not currently apply to Verizon 5G Home customers – where there is already a YouTube TV partnership, but “extra Stages” is “coming soon”.

