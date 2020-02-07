Google, Amazon and Apple have a trillion dollar problem

Hello, it’s Steven Levy, WIRED’s editor in general, with edition two of the Plaintext newsletter. Thank you for all your great comments about last week’s debut.

That is a very small change compared to this week’s topic …

The normal view

I have never watched the Billions TV series, although I hear it is pretty good. However, the showrunners might consider changing the name, because billions no longer land with the resonance it once had. Maybe it’s fine for those hedge fund walkers, but in technology it’s just as dated as the Austin Powers joke holding his little finger and calling up an amount that has cut time.

Trillion is the new billion.

In August 2018, Apple became the first trillion-dollar technology company. A month later, Amazon participated. In April 2019, Microsoft crossed the threshold and last month Alphabet / Google slipped into the country. The only other participants in this thin club are a few oil companies (boring!).

Although fluctuations have brought some of these technology companies back and forth across that line, they are all still in trillion territory. (As I write this, Apple and Microsoft are each about $ 300 billion across the line.) And while Facebook is valued at a measly $ 620 billion or so, forecasters, admiring the broad moat around its semi-monopoly on social media, have it’s linked like the next trillion dollar baby.

Trillion. The single change in consonant does not begin to include the transformation. Typing all zeros will emphasize my fragile MacBook Pro keyboard, but here it is.

1,000,000,000,000.

Let’s try to figure out what it means when companies change their B’s to Ts, beyond the GDP of Norway. I would argue that reaching that high point is a mixed blessing. When quantitative standards exceed certain thresholds, they also become qualitatively distinctive. I am familiar with the founders of all four of those trillion dollar companies, as well as the one waiting, and not one of them in the early days ever dared to think of such a shockingly high business value. (Well, maybe Bezos.) They all cherished their underdog mentality. There are no underdogs worth a trillion dollars.

