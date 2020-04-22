Google adds a tile design, plus features for Meet for G Suite users

Google announced on Wednesday that it was adding four of the most requested features by users to Meet, the enterprise video conferencing tool available to Suite G. customers. quality, low-light mode and noise cancellation.

Google is rolling out new features to its customers globally starting Thursday. Improvements are following the rise of Meet’s daily use, as workers seek ways to stay productive from home using the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing need for enterprise-grade video conferencing tools has made Google improve Meet’s capabilities, increase engineering support and intensify its promotion of the tool. Last week, Google rolled out new security features for education clients using Meet, making Meet accessible directly from Gmail.

The expanded tile design option allows web users to see up to 16 call participants at a time, compared to just four. Google says it plans to add related updates for larger meetings and better presentation layouts, as well as support for more devices.

To share higher quality video content with other callers, users can now choose to present a Chrome tab instead of simply displaying their window or full screen. This is the best option for presenting high quality video with audio, according to Google.

With the new low-light mode, Meet automatically adjusts the video to make it more visible in low-light settings. The feature is currently being developed for mobile users and will be available to web users in the future.

Lastly, the new Noise Canceling feature filters out background distractions like a barking or dog hitting. It will be published in the coming weeks, starting with web users and after mobile users.

