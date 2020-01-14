Google acquires AppSheet, an app development platform without code

Google announced on Tuesday that it has purchased AppSheet, a no-code development platform for building workplace apps. The AppSheet platform, Google said in a blog post, “is an addition to Google Cloud’s strategy to redesign the application development space.” The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Seatte-based company was established in 2012 and the platform has been active for more than five years. Clients include Pepsi, KLB Construction, Toyota, Whirlpool, the Global Cancer Institute, Costco and the University of Michigan.

“As we become more mature, the IT industry has that too, and there is now a huge pent-up demand for business automation,” wrote AppSheet CEO Praveen Seshadri in a blog post. “With the emergence of low and no code platforms, citizen development has become the strategic way for modern organizations to invest, innovate and compete.”

Google expects the ability of AppSheet to integrate workplace applications – such as applications for CRM, field inspections or personalized reporting – with the focus of Google Cloud on key vertical markets, including financial services, retail and media.

The AppSheet team becomes a member of Google Cloud and continues to run its existing services to support new and existing customers.

AppSheet customers can already integrate with G Suite and Google Cloud data sources, and AppSheet continues to support integration with other cloud-hosted data sources such as Office 365, Salesforce, Box, Dropbox and databases hosted in other clouds. AppSheet also continues to support apps that are running on iOS and on web browsers.

Earlier in the day, Google announced the acquisition of Pointy, creators of a platform that allows small retailers to post their in-store product inventory online.