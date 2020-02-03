Google 4Q revenue grew, but not enough for Wall Street | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Dan Morgan, portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co., said Wall Street is worried that the weaker-than-expected results of Google’s advertising revenues could point to a wider slowdown in online advertising spending.

Although Google is still the clear leader in the digital advertising market, it is seeing increasing competition from, among others, Facebook and Amazon.

Google – and with it Alphabet – earns most of its money from selling targeted advertisements on the internet, apps and Google products, including the search engine and video streaming website YouTube. Investors are now also closely monitoring the growth of Google’s cloud activities and their ambitions in healthcare. Google agreed to buy Fitbit in November.

Alphabet first announced revenue for YouTube and its cloud activities, something analysts have been looking for for years.

“The information should also provide advertisers with valuable information about the importance of YouTube as a digital advertising vehicle,” said eMarketer analyst Nicole Perrin.

Alphabet said YouTube advertising revenue increased 31% to $ 4.72 billion, while Google Cloud revenue grew 53% to $ 2.61 billion. Although it is still No. 3 in the cloud, according to the analyst, according to Morgan, Google is gaining some market share from, for example, cloud companies from Amazon and Microsoft.

Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the quarterly profit benefited from lower taxes due to several years of audits. Alphabet reserves $ 33 million for income taxes in the quarter, compared to $ 1.12 billion a year earlier.

She said there was no influence on Alphabet due to the corona virus outbreak in China and that the company was helping with relief efforts. She said the virus could eventually harm hardware sales by Google, such as Chromebooks and Pixel phones, if it continues to spread and become a long-term problem.

This was Alphabet’s first revenue report with Sundar Pichai at the helm of the company, following the departure of co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google, in December. Pichai was previously head of Google.

Alphabet shares fell $ 65.85, or 4.4%, to $ 1,416.75 in after-hours trading, after rising 3.5% during the regular session.

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press