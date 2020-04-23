Goody Grace knows you probably think his new song is all about weed

(Photo by: Christian-Lanza)

Canadian-born singer and producer Goody Grace is a newcomer to the alternative music scene. At the age of 22, the artist collaborated with Jesse Rutherford, among others (the neighbourhood), Machine gun Kelly and flashing-182. Today he talks exclusively with AltPress about his new song ‘If I Want To’.

The song is an example of Lesley Gore’s 1963 hit “It’s My Party”. Several artists have used clips from this classic tune, including Melanie Martinez in “Too bad party.” In his rendition, Grace puts his own spin on the chorus, referring to getting high if he wants in a literal sense and playing with words. He effortlessly combines stunning indie singing with upbeat stair rhythms for a unique experience that is sure to set the stage for a bright musical future.

Read more: Here’s how blink-182’s “The Rock Show” van ended up in a junkyard

Grace has been exceptionally busy last year after releasing his single “Scumbag” with blink-182 in October. The young artist performed within a few months Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

AltPress had the opportunity to speak to Grace about his work with blink-182, his new song, his upcoming album, and his TV debut. Watch the full interview and song below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3N5Dtc-SGvw (/ embed)

So first, how’s quarantine going?

Good! I just work on music. I have worked much earlier. I was probably quarantined for a week or two before it really started, because I was just as scared of the virus. So I’ve been tucked away for a while.

Do you stay that healthy by writing music?

Yes pretty much. Virtually music (s) listen to music a lot. I have read books. I like to be inside anyway. I hope everyone has been safe, especially since I can’t go back to my hometown in Canada and stuff. But you know, I think everyone (s) remains positive.

So you have this great new track “If I Want To.” You tasted ‘It’s My Party’. Where did that idea come from? What influenced you to use a track that is older?

A friend of mine I write a lot with the name Jake Torrey, he helped me, besides Futuristics, to make my song “Scumbag”. He is just a very like-minded person. We always bounce ideas back and forth from each other. The song took a while. There were many different versions, many different changes.

Read more: Mod Sun has another Machine Gun teasing Kelly and Goody Grace together

That was a very cool and unexpected example when AltPress first heard it. And with that change, it got a stoner theme. What inspired that, and how did it shape your lyrics?

You know, the original reads, “It’s my birthday, I cry if I want to.” There have been many different clips of it over time, and of course I am a big fan of marijuana, so there is that side of it. Even dating my song “Memorie $” with Jesse from the neighborhood and A $ AP Ant from the A $ AP Mob, I’ve always tried to refer to peaks and troughs, and that doesn’t always mean we have weed or what kind of fabric therefore in general. It can also mean that you have a low life. I grew up in a lovely little town in Manitoba and struggled to get to where I am today. Can you even continue? So I think as much as it says, “It’s my party, I get high if I want to,” I say, “Leave me alone. I want to be alone.” As often as it could be about weed and a lot of people could take it like this, it’s also just like, “Fuck you, I’m going to do what I want with my life and don’t listen to anyone.”

You combine trap beats in the background with your soothing indie voice. What prompted you to go beyond those genre restrictions for this song and for your discography in general?

I think when I first started making music, I have so many different influences with different genres that I still listen from day to day. When I was little, there were a few big ones like Bob Dylan. I love the Smiths. I love blink-182. These are things that I grew up with that have changed me and that I still listen to. I love the misfits. And at the same time, in the same amount, I like Three 6 Mafia, Lil Wayne and so. So I just thought when I started making music, I really thought, “OK, now I’m making songs like this.”

And finally, as I got into the groove and perfected how I watched music and made more and more songs, I really started mixing naturally. I think I am a product of everything I have listened to. And especially in a year like 2020, no one listens to just one thing.

Read more: blink-182 joins Goody Grace for moving “Scumbag” achievements

So you grew up with blink-182, and then you had to work with them on “Scumbag,” which must have been a dream. How did that happen?

Me and Travis have been friends for a while, I met him backstage with a mutual friend, and we exchanged information and he followed me on Instagram. It was like trying to link up and down for a year. When he finally contacted me, he had sent me a message on Twitter to blink his eyes in Vegas for the last weekend of their stay at the Palms Casino. So I went and did that show, and we’ve been friends ever since. There is actually a lot coming. (Travis has been) a big help on my debut album and everything to come.

So the song just came naturally. I started a production (team) called the Futuristics and one thing led to the other, and I had Travis download it. The Futuristics happened to be blinking on their upcoming album, NINE, at the time. They played it for Mark. Mark eventually played bass on it. So when I had Mark on bass, I thought, “Dammit, can you sing on it too?” So it was really great. blink-182 (are) the reason I played guitar as a child.

And to promote the song before we announced it, they took me to Barclays in New York and The Forum in LA They brought me up to sing “Adam’s Song” with them, which was really crazy to be able to do twice . Because I think this is one of my favorite songs ever made.

And then you did more blinking, and you had to continue Jimmy Kimmel Live!. What was it like to play with them on a nightly show?

It was really such a dream come true. I was so excited to be playing on a late night show. I grew up watching them. And that was actually my TV debut. However, it was very hectic as I was in Canada doing a radio promo and then I had to go to Florida and we had confirmation from Jimmy Kimmel Live! maybe eight days before the date. And then we wouldn’t even rehearse the first problem until a day or two before we would play, because it was so hard to get everyone’s schedules together and get Mark and Travis to say, “Hey, we’ve got KimmeMe for this day. Is that good? Can we rehearse this day? “You know, I was really lucky in the process and everything worked out. It was a very quick turnaround when we found out that we had even been offered to actually do it.

Read more: Watch Goody Grace join Machine Gun Kelly at his XXMAS holiday show in his hometown

Aside from Travis, you are very close with Machine Gun Kelly. So you have had very cool mentors between Travis and MGK. What are some of the most useful things you have learned from them?

One of the greatest things that has helped me … (is) all (my) friends are great and the people who took care of me. I’ve worked with a lot G-Eazy. I think I just learned perseverance and how to always work hard. I helped MGK make his song ‘why are you here’, and that was the beginning of our friendship to work together, and I, he and Travis played on Emo Nite in L.A. We played “I think I’m okay” and “What’s my age again?” which was such a fun time.

And he took me to Cleveland to play at his annual XXMAS show. I think Kells inspired me and taught me to just keep working hard and look up to the next artists to come. And I think that’s why I’m so thankful, whether it’s G-Eazy or Travis or Kells, really anyone who even takes the time to listen to me and talk to me and make music with me. I think it’s just so inspiring because I’m just a kid from Canada trying to do it and learning this stuff. So I really appreciate everyone who sees what I’m trying to do and understands and is willing to help their hand.

Clearly, quarantine is going to be a hit while touring. You had to postpone your tour, but the music industry never sleeps. What can fans expect from you in the coming months?

I apologize for canceling my shows. I was so excited because I didn’t really do a main run in about two years. I’ve done a lot of opening and support tours here and there, but haven’t been a headliner on stage for quite some time. I was just preparing all my music. I wish I didn’t have to put it off, but it could be better too, because I plan to finish my debut album, which I plan to release later this year. But I’ve been pretty quiet since ‘Scumbag’ came out, because that was such a whirlwind, and I just let that happen, and it’s still picking up traction from day to day, and it’s so exciting.

As soon as “If I Want To” comes out, I think it will really open the gate for the songs on the album and not the album. I think I’m going to release more music this year than I’ve ever done because I’m just so inspired. I feel like I have a lot to say about everything that has happened in recent years. I’ve learned a lot and I’m on really good music that I’m really excited about and that I have to finish. So I think “If I want to” is actually the first chapter of what we’re going to do the rest of the year.

Read more: Goody Grace shows us his roots in the new video ‘Wasting Time’ – take a look

You are so inspired now, you are creative. What advice do you have for some musicians who are now stuck in a creative grind?

I think in a time like this, it’s good to really not be hard on yourself, and it’s hard to stay really inspired and feel like you need to take this time to work. But I think you should take it (everyday) and look for things that inspire you. I have my movie list, my book list, albums I might want to listen to, but delved deeper or deeper into my favorite musicians that I have enjoyed all my life. I think it is worth taking the time to really do your homework. I’m just always so inspired to try to make some art to make people feel the way the outlet I really like makes me feel. So I think now is a good time to sit back and just study your trade. Even if you want to become a chef or paint or whatever, you now have plenty of time to commit and really work on that. Just don’t be hard on yourself, just stay super inspired and excited as this will pass, and hopefully everything will return to normal, and I think everything will be fine.

Awesome. Which book do you read now?

I am looking for every book that Jack Kerouac has written. And that has been more or less off the scale my whole life. He is a writer. He is part of the Beat Generation. I am really a big fan of him, he is a great inspiration for music. So I called this book from him The Dharma bums. Eh, and I think I only have three or four books and are left to read. So I take the time because I don’t want to finish this.

Pay close attention to Goody Grace’s debut album and planned tour dates on his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.