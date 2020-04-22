Goodgame Empire PC Game Download 2020



The description Goodgame Empire

Goodgame Empire is an exciting action strategy game where you create your own medieval empire, fight PvP battles against other players to become the most powerful ruler. Transform your little castle into a mighty fortress and become the ruler of the largest kingdom in the Goodgame Empire. Build your own empire, expand it and defend it against other players.

Characteristics

Deep strategic game play

Hundreds of daily quests and tasks

Over 50+ different military units

Take part in epic PvP battles for territory and resources

Over 60+ different buildings

Regular in-game events

Alliance and pact system unique to Empire

Over 80 million players worldwide

Requirements

File size: 2 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?