Goodgame Empire PC Game Download 2020
The description Goodgame Empire
Goodgame Empire is an exciting action strategy game where you create your own medieval empire, fight PvP battles against other players to become the most powerful ruler. Transform your little castle into a mighty fortress and become the ruler of the largest kingdom in the Goodgame Empire. Build your own empire, expand it and defend it against other players.
Characteristics
- Deep strategic game play
- Hundreds of daily quests and tasks
- Over 50+ different military units
- Take part in epic PvP battles for territory and resources
- Over 60+ different buildings
- Regular in-game events
- Alliance and pact system unique to Empire
- Over 80 million players worldwide
Requirements
- File size: 2 Mb
- Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
Download the installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.