Goodbye to BRRRT: The Air Force wants to retire 44 A-10 warthogs

Editor’s Note: This article by Oriana Pawlyk originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

Despite several efforts to postpone the legendary A-10 Warthog’s retirement date further into the future, the U.S. Air Force is expected to defer dozens of Cold War-era ground attack aircraft in the coming fiscal year.

The Air Force will remove 44 Thunderbolt II from its entire aircraft fleet, the Air Force budget documents say for the 2021 financial year.

They were removed when the Air Force Boeing Co. recently placed a nearly $ 1 billion contract to build new wings for the aircraft in need of the upgrade.

The service – which has been under financial pressure caused by Congress’s spending limits (sequestration) – has made several attempts in recent years to completely remove the aircraft from service. According to official figures, an estimated $ 4 billion would be saved in five years and caregivers would be released for the US government. 35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The A-10 is known for its legendary Gatling cannon, which can be used to shred tanks, and for its robust titanium armor, with which it can intercept blows and continue to fly. Proponents include prominent lawmakers who have spoken out against getting rid of the plane.

In 2016, then Secretary of Defense Ash Carter announced that the A-10’s resignation would be postponed until 2022 after lawmakers such as Rep. Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican, and late Senator John McCain, also from Arizona, complained This would free the military from a “valuable and effective” air support aircraft.

However, the budget application documents for fiscal year 2017 indicate that the Air Force continued to remove A-10 squadrons between 2018 and 2022 to make room for F-35A Lightning II squadrons that go online. As a result, McSally included a provision in the bill that would prohibit the Warthog from resigning until the Air Force could demonstrate that the F-35 can perform similar missions on the battlefield just as effectively.

So far, the Air Force has 281 A-10s in its inventory (two A-10s were destroyed in a collision in 2017), but has repeatedly stressed that it will be able to maintain approximately six of its nine A-10s squadrons by 2032, so officials have not committed to buy new wings for the entire fleet.

The Air Force completed the re-winging of 173 A-10s in 2019 through the Enhanced Wing Assembly program launched in 2011. One of the destroyed planes had received the upgrade.

With the next iteration of efforts, the “A-10 Thunderbolt II Advanced-Wing Continuation Kit” or “ATTACK” program, the service will begin to redo the rest of “the A-10s that remain in inventory” inspire. After 44 planes were cut off, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The reduction means that only 65 aircraft need wing attachment (109).

The aircraft, which entered service in 1976 and were based in the Middle East, Europe and the Pacific, played an oversized role in the air campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) that started in 2014. Air support for Iraqi and US partner forces on site. The A-10 was also instrumental in flight operations in Afghanistan.

