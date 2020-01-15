Goodbye Microsoft Edge, welcome to Microsoft (Chromium) Edge

Enlarge / An expert needs a look to see the differences between Chrome Edge and Google Chrome.

Jim Salter

Starting Wednesday, January 15th, Microsoft will release its new Chromium-based version of the Edge browser for Windows 10 Home and Pro users. We launched the beta version of Chromium-based Edge in November. The beta was pretty raw back then – but “raw” is a relative term. The new Edge project started with a full and fully functional web browser – Chromium – so surfing the web worked smoothly. There were only a few rough edges to install extensions, log in, and the like.

We have seen that the old version of Edge developed by Microsoft feels nostalgic, but we don’t think many people will miss it very much. It’s not that Edge was a bad browser per se – it made little sense. Edge didn’t have the breadth of extensions or user enthusiasm for Chrome or Firefox – and it wasn’t any better than running old Internet Explorer Only websites and web apps.

The concern that a company “controls the web” and become a major Google competitor to a Google downstream company is legitimate, but we do not believe that these concerns add up too much. We don’t want Google Chrome as a full version to be more indispensable than it already is – but we don’t believe that Microsoft is using its own proprietary closed-source HTML rendering engine for one of the two largest open versions. Source rendering engines is a bad thing ,

Microsoft says your privacy is your priority – time will tell how serious the company is. Jim Salter

It feels a little surreal to have a Microsoft browser that invites you to import from Chrome, not from Internet Explorer or the previous version of Edge. Jim Salter

Edge now offers password synchronization with an Azure back end. Jim Salter

“Informative, inspirational or focused” really means “ads, nice backgrounds or just the user interface, please”. Jim Salter

We downloaded the final beta version of Chromium-based Edge – available on the afternoon of the 14th, a day before its official launch – and tested it on a Windows 10 virtual machine. Most of the time, it still looks like a slightly simpler version of Chrome – which is not a bad thing! Sites load quickly, user interface elements are familiar, and so on. One of the biggest obvious improvements since the last Chromium Edge trial is the ability to install extensions from the official Chrome Web Store.

You can use Chrome extensions in the new Edge unless they’re paired with non-browser applications or require a Google account to sign in. Jim Salter

The Edge Web Store has been a relatively sad place so far. It is there, but sparsely populated. Jim Salter

We searched for the EFF HTTPS Everywhere extension in Edge’s new web store. Instead, it offered us … NBC Sports? Jim Salter

Microsoft’s own webshop is still extremely sparse – we looked for the HTTPS Everywhere developed by EFF, instead we received a recommendation for “NBC Sports”, which does not seem to be very popular with users. However, by entering “Chrome Web Store” in the address / search bar, we got exactly where we had to go and presented ourselves with an obvious tool tip for installing third-party extensions. That’s it – HTTPS Everywhere was installed with one click, just like you’d expect from Chromium or Google Chrome.

HTTPS Anywhere in the Chrome Web Store. Note that you must click this top blue bar to allow third-party extensions before you can click “Add to Chrome”. Jim Salter

Sure, we clicked “Add to Chrome”, but we actually added Edge. Jim Salter

Success! Most Chrome Web Store extensions should be as easy to install on the new Edge as on Chrome. HTTPS Everywhere definitely did. Jim Salter

Chrome Edge still lacks some obvious features to keep up with Google Chrome. In particular, browser history and extensions are not yet synchronized between devices. This is described as a temporary issue on the Known Issues page and may have been resolved in the production version launched today.

It’s difficult to present the new Edge as something to look forward to right now. We suspect that most people who are really interested in their browser will continue to use Chrome, Firefox, or a lesser known variant that they have found and loved. In the meantime, users who actually used Edge are unlikely to notice any major changes – unless Microsoft has improved the user data import feature when they release the official non-beta version through Windows Update.

In all likelihood, however, the change will improve the lives of people who “just click the blue E” in the long run. This will likely make it easier for Microsoft to lure Google Chrome away from more tech-savvy users who want functionality and expansion parity but who may be interested in Edge’s Azure authentication backend