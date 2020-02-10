Goodbye! Jennifer Lopez said goodbye to one of her most precious things you can’t believe!

Jennifer Lopez

The singer decided to radically change her appearance.

One week after her epic presentation at the Super Bowl halftime show, Jennifer Lopez decided to change her life and did no more and no less than a haircut.

The American singer surprised everyone with a new one that fits her very well and also has a few years off (although she didn’t need it).

On her way through the red carpet of the Spirit Awards held in California, she wore a style that we have seen several times during her artistic career.

The Interpreter of “The Ring” With the hand of her stylist Chris Appleton, dared to say goodbye to her long curly hair and use a long bob cut that left everyone speechless.

With her straight and smooth hair at the level of her jaw 50-year-old artist has created an ideal look for those who want to make a change, but not as radical.

The popularity of this cut is due to the fact that it not only looks good on every face, but is also easy to comb, dries quickly outdoors and brightens the face. It’s perfect and that “Diva del Bronx” know it!

Jennifer Lopez is in one of her best moments as an artist as her presentation with Shakira in the last game of the NFL was one of the most watched of all time.