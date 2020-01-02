Goodbye Beetle Beetle Volkswagen's animated tribute is lovely, but I have some problems

Loading...

At the end of 2019, Volkswagen launched a very charming and bittersweet animated tribute to the Beetle. While I believe that the video is made beautifully, the fact is that the only car shown on it is one that has not actually been built for 16 years, and I believe that the attempt to link modern Beetles with the legacy of the original It is inherently defective. I will explain why.

First, you should see the animation:

There is a lot of nostalgia playing there and many cultural references, including Kevin Bacon in his & # 39; 74 Beetle from Footloose (the Love Bug is a notable absence, since I bet Disney would not play ball, and I'm not surprised, they left Jack Nicholson & # 39; 73 of The Shining), a Beatles soundtrack, and Andy Warhol, taking pictures.

Also interesting is the "70 YRS" plate, which refers to the 1949 sales of two Volkswagens in the United States, since, although Beetle's basic design was established in 1938. VW's previous corporate history is Of course, something VW is not eager to enhance.

The presented car appears to be a Beetle & # 39; 62, and it is worth noting that the modern version of the Beetle, the one based on Golf with the water-cooled engine in the front, the one being discontinued, is not seen nowhere in this tribute

In fact, the car that VW is sending so beautifully stopped production in 2003, in Mexico, and has not been sold in the United States since 1978 (1980 for the convertible). I think it is extremely revealing that VW did not even bother to try to fit the modern Beetle in this sentimental exercise, and speaks of the fundamental problem that VW had with the New Beetle and the recent Beetle: they really do not feel like actual continuations of the original.

Of course, when the New Beetle came out in 1997, it was exciting! The retro design was lovely, and I was excited to see some kind of return from the Beetle. The problem was that conceptually, even if we ignore the very different mechanical design of the car, it wasn't really a Beetle.

Photo: Volkswagen Mexico

That is because the Beetle was, fundamentally, a triumph of basic and cheap transport. The reason why the Beetle ran out of classes, like the Mini and the 2CV and very few cars, was because it represented a certain engineering honesty.

It was designed to be as accessible as possible to as many people as possible and make its transport work as basic as possible. It looked the same way due to idiosyncratic reasons that made sense when it was designed in the late 1930s. And stubbornly refused to change or submit to the vagaries of design and fashion for decades later.

The original Beetle was really a Volkswagen, with a bit of "V", in the original sense of the "people's car." The reborn Beetles, elegant and fun as they could have been, were not that. They were cars designed to play with the reputation and design of an older original, rather than being the continuation of the goal of that original car, and that difference was always understood in some way.

Compare modern Beetles with modern Jeeps or Ford Mustangs and this will make more sense. Ford and all Jeep owners over the years have managed to maintain the identities of their iconic cars feeling more connected and consistent, even though they radically redesigned them much more frequently than the Beetle because the fundamental roles and objectives of the respective cars always remain the same.

The Mustang is always a usable but fast pony (even the Mustang II at least tried). The Jeep Wrangler is always a 4WD all-terrain vehicle focused with a removable top. Both have iconic style signals that ensure they continue to incorporate, but those cars are by no means what they were when they started, yet they still try to occupy the same conceptual space.

VW did not do this for the reimagined Beetles. They moved the market a bit, turned it into a niche lifestyle car instead of a peculiar but rational entry-level car for absolutely everyone.

Hell, when the Beetle was popular, everyone could feel comfortable in one. Sure, beetles were popular with college professors and hippies, but Dick Cheney also drove one. And Paul Newman. And Hugo Chavez. It wasn't a "lifestyle" car or a design statement, it was a good and cheap car that would last and take you where you wanted to go.

If Volkswagen had reintroduced the Beetle as something closer to its Up! entry level car line, I think it would have made much more sense. I mentioned this before, but now, seeing the obvious and obvious absence of modern Beetles in this tribute video, everything is relevant again.

I liked the modern automotive tributes to the Beetle, but I never really considered them part of the original Beetle lineage. And, deep down, I don't think VW thinks that way, hence the tribute only shows the air-cooled car.

However, I think VW has the opportunity to try again. I believe that if VW reintroduces an entry-level electric car with some Beetle style signals, that would be an adequate and reasonable continuation of the original Beetle.

An EV based on MEB (ideally with rear engine) that could be sold for, oh, less than $ 20,000, something below a Nissan Leaf in price, would be a good and welcome new Beetle, and I think VW would be a fool for not take this opportunity.

