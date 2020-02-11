Good weekend for Batawa racers

(Lat)

The Ontario Ski Racing season is halfway with competitors from the Batawa Racing team on the slopes in Southern Ontario.

The U19 team was in Collingwood at Craigleith Ski Club for a debilitating 3

day training and competition in Ski Cross for all SOD racers.

The team trained two and a half days and then the 4-person race started on Sunday afternoon.

(Reena Lui for teammate Annissa Bray (orange and green pants). Photo submitted)

Batawa racers took up half of the top positions. The open class of ladies had Reena Lui with gold and Chloe O’Boyle Kelly with silver. Annissa Bray, Hannah O’Boyle Kelly and Emma Sabine-Craig also had great runs.

(Padraig Brady leads Batawa teammates Jaxon Starbuck and Caleb Roy. Photo submitted)

In the open class of the men, Isaac Hollinger became second and Padraigh Brady became 4th. All participants earned points and can participate in the Ontario Winter Games at Mount St. Louis / Moonstone at the end of February.

On Saturday, the U16 Batawa Ski Racing team was split up for an interim season

Racefest where she competed against the entire division of Southern Ontario

teams.

The girls traveled to Barrie to compete at Heights of Horseshoe

the boys traveled from Huntsville to Hidden Valley.

(Haleigh MacPherson of the Batawa Ski Racing team. Photo submitted)

In the slalom of the woman,

Batawa placed 4 racers in the Top 25 with Haleigh MacPherson in front

away with a strong 8th place, followed by great points from Anna Schmoll,

Molly Henderson, Holly Liu and Ileana De Luca.

In the woman’s giant slalom, Anna Schmoll turned very fast and 11th was followed by Molly Henderson.

For the Batawa men’s team, Jonah Hope finished 16th in the Giant Slalom.

Haleigh MacPherson takes part in Slalom at Heights of Horseshoe 8th placed.

Another great weekend on the slopes on Sunday for Batawa’s Under 12 racers in Brimacombe Ski Club.

The U12 females achieved 3 top 10 places with Rachel Brady on the 4th, Julia Isbester on the 6th and Maya Bianchi on the 10th.

The top boys were Linden Forrest, Keith Bentley and Tristan Himberg-Larsen who were in the top 30 of 65 participants.

