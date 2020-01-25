Good view of traffic from home? Increased risk of Parkinson's and dementia

According to a new population-based study, life less than 50 meters from a main road – or less than 150 meters from a freeway – has been associated with a significantly higher incidence of dementia and Parkinson’s.

The consequence is that chronic pollution from traffic pollution increases the risk of these neurological diseases, a theory that has been supported by previous research.

The University of British Columbia (UBC) scientists also found evidence of a possible link between proximity to major roads and Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

For the study, researchers from the UBC School of Population and Public Health analyzed data from 678,000 adults, ages 45 to 84, who lived in Metro Vancouver from 1994 to 1998 and during a follow-up period from 1999 to 2003.

They estimated the individual pollution caused by proximity to the street, air pollution, noise and green (relative access to parks and gardens) at the place of residence of each person based on zip code data.

Subsequently, the researchers identified 13,170 cases of non-Alzheimer’s disease, 4201 cases of Parkinson’s, 1277 cases of Alzheimer’s, and 658 cases of MS.

For non-Alzheimer’s dementia and especially for Parkinson’s disease, living near major roads or highways was associated with a 14 percent and 7 percent increase in risk of both diseases.

The researchers also found that living near green spaces such as parks has protective effects against the development of these neurological disorders.

Due to the relatively small number of Alzheimer’s and MS cases in Metro Vancouver compared to non-Alzheimer’s dementia and Parkinson’s disease, the researchers were unable to establish a connection between air pollution and the increased risk of these two diseases.

However, they are currently analyzing data across Canada and are confident that the larger data set will provide more information on the effects of air pollution on Alzheimer’s disease and MS.

“For the first time, we have confirmed a link between air pollution and proximity to traffic with a higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and MS at the population level,” said Weiran Yuchi, lead author and PhD student of the study.

“The good news is that green spaces appear to have some protective effect to reduce the risk of one or more of these disruptions. More research is needed, but our results suggest that urban measures to improve access to green spaces and reduce motor vehicle traffic are beneficial for neurological health. “

When researchers took green spaces into account, they found that the effects of air pollution on neurological disorders were reduced. The researchers suspect that this protective effect could be due to several factors.

“People who are exposed to more green space are more likely to be physically active and possibly have more social interactions,” said Dr. Michael Brauer, lead author and professor of the study at the UBC School of Population and Public Health.

“There can even be benefits that only come from the visual aspects of the vegetation.”

Dr. Brauer added that the results underscore the importance for city planners to take green spaces and parks into account when planning and developing residential areas.

A 2015 study found that long-term exposure to air pollution could damage brain structures and cognitive functions in middle-aged adults and the elderly.

In a 2018 study, exposure of the living environment to air pollution during the life of the fetus has been linked to brain abnormalities that can contribute to impaired cognitive function in school-age children.

In April, the New Daily reported that a study of over a million people found that children who grew up in the lowest green spaces – parks, gardens, and sports fields – were up to 55 percent more likely to develop a mental disorder ,

