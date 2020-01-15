Good things happen with Evgeni Malkin

It was, the way Dominik Simon seen, simply “incredible”.

Evgeni Malkin shrugged like nothing more than “hockey instincts”.

But Bryan Rust could have had the best explanation for how Malkin had a no hitting pass that set the Penguins third goal in their 7-3 victory over the Wild at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday evening.

The most imaginative, anyway.

“He’s Russian,” said Rust. “He has like three eyes, or something like that.”

He might be right, because this help bordered on being from another world.

Malkin carried the puck near the Penguins’ blue line on the left side to the tip of Minnesota, being harassed by the Wild center Mikko Koivu from behind most of the time.

As a defender Jonas Brodin Approaching him on the right, Malkin tossed a blind backhand pass through the slot – and right on Rust’s staff, which carried him near the left hash mark before shooting a shot in front of the goalkeeper. Devan Dubnyk.

“He somehow sees me following the game, he attracts the two defenders, turns around and puts him straight on my tape,” said Rust.

That’s about what Malkin hoped these instincts would allow him to do.

“I couldn’t see it,” he said. “It was just a hopeful pass. But I felt he was behind me.”

Malkin has had – and inspired – many of these good feelings this season.

He scored two goals and this exceptional help against Minnesota, his third consecutive multipoint game and his 14th of the season.

“I’m confident right now,” said Malkin.

With reason.

“There are not a lot of guys in this league who can dominate as best they can,” said Sidney Crosby, which is something of an authority on the subject. “It was still great. He played super hockey. “

