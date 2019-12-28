"Good, smelly food" was used to save dozens of Newfoundland wildcats and bring them to Nova Scotia

Loading...

A small group of cat rescuers from Nova Scotia celebrate a successful mission on a small island off the north coast of Newfoundland, where they had to catch two colonies of wild cats.

SpayDay HRM has worked with Little Bay Islands residents to rescue dozens of wild cats that have been roaming the town for years.

The city of Little Bay Islands has made headlines about the upcoming relocation. The remaining just over 50 residents of the island have adopted a move package from the Provincial Government of Newfoundland to move from the island by the end of 2019.

As residents worked to pack their lives and move, animal rescue organizations asked many questions about what would happen to the colonies of feral cats that were left behind.

The groups said they were waiting for the provincial government of Newfoundland to work out a game plan, but the time was running without action.

At this point, the animal rescue groups decided to work together and develop their own plan.

"Seeing a group of trappers leave here in a storm and work in Newfoundland in fairly terrible weather and return home in a storm," said Hugh Chisholm, vice president of SpayDay HRM in Nova Scotia.

Tracey Galusha holds one of the cats that were rescued from Little Bay Island, N.L. and brought to Halifax to be neutered and neutered.

Spay Day HRM is a charity that helps low-income people to neuter and neuter their cats.

The group of animal lovers quickly became interested in the wild cat history that developed off the north coast of Newfoundland.

According to the group, the Provincial Government of Newfoundland had no clear plan of what would happen to the dozens of wildcats if the island was decommissioned.

"I think they would have starved to death this winter, a slow, painful death," said Linda Felix, president of Spay Day HRM.

According to Felix, the Nova Scotia group began working with animal rescue groups in Newfoundland to work out a plan to help the wild cats.

After a fundraiser was launched and thousands of dollars in donations were raised, a small group from Nova Scotia traveled to catch and bring back as many wild cats as possible.

The final number of wildcats returned to Nova Scotia was 37.

While wild cats are often known to be aggressive, most rescued cats are inherently docile.

“These people are obviously used to people and have taken care of them, offered them food, something like that. In fact, it's a pretty good story, ”said Chisholm.

One of the trappers who traveled through treacherous weather to locate the two colonies of cats is Tracey Galusha.

“We're trapping a good, smelly food and catching the cats. They are raccoon traps, they are human traps, and then we put them in the truck and put them in a transfer cage, ”said Galusha.

After all of the wild cats returned to Nova Scotia, several veterinary clinics donated veterinary services free of charge to have them medically examined, neutered and neutered.

The next step for Little Bay Islands cats is to find houses or barns to house them in.

"Well, it's a happy ending. Neither of these cats will starve and we will make sure they go where they are groomed," said Felix.

