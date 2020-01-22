From South African deserts to English villages with candy boxes to bomb craters from World War II and shiny offices in the heart of the London company, filming Amazon Prime Videos Good Omens was a global challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know about Good Omens filming locations.

Garden of Eden

Given the lush vegetation on one side of the Garden of Eden wall and a barren desert on the other, location scouts needed a place of extremes for the first place in human history. The shooting took place near Cape Town, South Africa. The desert scenes were filmed in the sun-bleached Atlantis dunes just outside the city.

In an interview for the series’ companion book, The Nice and Accurate Good Omens, first assistant director Francesco Reidy explained the difficulties associated with filming in a miniature Sahara.

“Filming in such areas is difficult,” said Reidy. “It’s exposed. It’s very hot, there is no shade and you can burn yourself easily. Bringing equipment is also a challenge. Everything had to be in a fleet of four-wheel drive jeeps or in a towing vehicle, and there was a lot to do . “

Behind the scenes at Good Omens (photo by Christopher Raphael © BBC)

Some Garden of Eden scenes were also filmed at the Cascade Country Manor in Paarl, which the Duke of Bedford had built after World War II. The location was chosen because of its breathtaking waterfall, but there was one problem: at the time of filming, production took place during a severe drought in the Western Cape Province.

“We had to ask the special effects department to find a way to absorb and distribute water from below,” said Reidy. “It was a complicated thing, but to our surprise, some water was still coming down, which was very helpful. Despite the problems in the city, this water was sourced from the mountains so we could get it running. “

Behind the scenes at Good Omens in South Africa (Christopher Raphael © BBC)

South Africa was also the setting for various scenes, including locations for recreating multiple flashback scenes.

Escalator to heaven and hell

Good Omen’s viewers may be surprised to find that heaven and hell are entered from the same office lobby: one escalator leads directly to a heavenly boardroom, while the other leads to a (literally) hellish basement.

Location scouts searched heaven and earth for the lobby in question: Broadgate Tower at Bishopgate in London, whose polished floor reflects the escalators that move upwards, creating a mirror effect.

“It is one of those modern, huge, very expensive steel and wire buildings where multi-million pound companies do business,” said Reidy. “Douglas (Mackinnon) and Michael (Ralph) found in this magnificent lobby that the glossy marble floor reflected the escalators that moved into the body of the building.

Behind the scenes at Good Omens (Sophie Mutevelian © BBC)

“It had the effect of creating a reflection, and this led to the idea that if one person climbs the escalator to heaven and the other person steps on one that appears to be falling into hell.”

The last shot used a mix of real world and visual effects with a green screen in the background to restore the mirrored effect.

Tadfield

Tadfield, home of the young anti-Christian Adam Young, is a typical English village. It’s perfect – Adam’s ignorant influence on the weather means that every season has its ideal weather: scorching August, picture-perfect white Christmas and crisp autumn holidays.

The chocolate village Hambledon near Henley-on-Thames the perct setting provided.

sky

In Good Omens, Heaven is a large organization run by the enterprising Angel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) with zealous efficiency – all of which required a heavenly corporate headquarters …

“We found an empty office building in a smart business park in Weybridge, Surrey,” said site manager Nick Marshall. “It had a tiled floor, white columns and 13 floor-to-ceiling windows. We had to freeze each one of them to make the light look heavenly. It really had a heavenly atmosphere. “

hell

If heaven is a first-class property, hell is the office in the basement of a highly competitive company – cramped, dingy and looking for a good coat of paint. In Cape Town scenes were shot in which the location crew found a former slaughterhouse and filled it with mismatched plastic chairs, scattered rubbish and lights on the ceiling.

Neil Gaiman also created sinuous motivational posters for the walls of hell with subtitles such as “You don’t matter” and “Just tear your own throat out with a stapler for more efficient service”.

“I had too much fun with these,” said Gaiman. “The hardest thing was to convince the art department that I was serious about getting them to forget everything they had ever learned about design.”

Hogback Wood

Hogback Wood was a forest utopia and the spiritual home of the Them, Adam Young’s four-member gang (himself, Pepper, Wensleydale, and Brian) that had to resemble a scene from Just William.

A suitable idyllic place was found in Painshill Park in Surrey, where local people noticed a huge crater that formed there after a bomb was dropped during World War II.

“I knew the crater would be significant,” said production designer Michael Ralph. “Here Adam found his world, his Eden, without knowing that he was the Antichrist, and here a bomb went off. It was a happy coincidence!”

Good Omens continues on BBC Two at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays

The Nice and Accurate Good Omens TV companion is now available and will be released by Headline. Find out more here