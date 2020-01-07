Good Omens TV Release Date, Cast, News, Neil Gaiman Updates | Adaptation of the Amazon Prime Video and BBC series

Loading...

Good Omens, the new TV series by literary dream team Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is one of the most anticipated shows of 2019 … and 2020.

The show, which is based on a fantasy novel of the same name by the two authors, made its debut Amazon Prime Video already in April 2019, but should now arrive at the BBC2 for British terrestrial broadcasting.

Neil Gaiman acts as a showrunner and has written all six episodes. The series will Co-production with BBC Studioshence the later presentation.

The series, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, sees Earth facing an upcoming apocalypse – but an angel (Sheen) and demon (Tennant) team up to sabotage the end of the world.

When is Good Omens on BBC2?

Good Omens will finally arrive at BBC2 at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 – just about 6 months after fans around the world watched the series Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Good Omens is a six-hour episode that airs weekly on the BBC.

Most of the filming for the series was completed in March 2018. Gaiman sent thank-you messages to the cast and crew with the kind permission of this image from director Douglas Mackinnon.

Good Omens Call Sheet 109. The last day of main photography. @neilhimself @terryandrob pic.twitter.com/sXHTfc95IK

– Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig), March 10, 2018

Amazon Prime Video released the first full trailer for Good Omens on March 6, 2019 – and it’s a beauty thing.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUJoR4vlIIs (/ embed)

Of course, a number of videos were released before the trailer, including the first title sequence. Check out all the other videos below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsrPO8qslBE (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZSXlNRRoGU (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgSZzkFM-Yc (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6w8wQCZg1z0 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQhQ0mPWc94 (/ embed)

You can also watch a music video of Good Omens’ evil nuns (with a cameo by Neil Gaiman himself)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Boz7rHYLj6s (/ embed)

In 2017 it was announced that the former Doctor Who Star David Tennant and Michael Sheen (Frost / Nixon) would cite Good Omens as Crowley and Aziraphale, an unlikely duo of an angel and a demon who join together to prevent the end of the world.

Sheen revealed that Gaiman initially thought he was playing Crowley, but later realized that he would be far better at playing the fussy angel instead.

Crowley is described as “dark-haired” in the book (in addition to snakeskin shoes and a flawless 1926 Bentley), but Tennant has explained why the fast-living guy in the series has flame-red hair.

Then Ex-Mad Men Star Jon Hamm signed up to play Archangel Gabriel, a handsome, well-dressed boss from Aziraphale. Hamm previously stated that his character was originally written as “stuffy Briton” before Gaiman changed his mind.

So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT BORN yet. This is how Jon Hamm looks like Angel Gabriel in the upcoming GOOD OMENS TV series. A thing of beauty and a joy forever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs

– Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself), November 30, 2017

The fantasy drama will also be Sherlock’s main character Sian Brooke (Eurus Holmes) as Deirdre Young, the mother of the young Antichrist who is said to be destined to bring about the end of the world. Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays will play Arthur Young as her husband.

Daniel Mays and Sian Brooke

Derek Jacobi will of course play the voice of God – Metatron. But God himself is expressed through Frances McDormand.

In the biggest surprise casting so far Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch It wasn’t until February 13, 2019 that the voice of Satan was revealed.

David Tennant and Benedict Cumberbatch (Getty)

Gaiman then confirmed that the actor – not the physicist – Brian Cox would be the voice of death on the series.

So for those who are wondering … The great Brian Cox plays Death in #GoodOmens. This is what death looks like when he’s not on a motorcycle anyway. (Watch the trailer tomorrow.) Pic.twitter.com/ARmFMM97uc

– Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself), March 5, 2019

Jack Whitehall will play the lead role of Newton “Newt” Pulsifer, aka Newt, a wage hunter who has become a witch hunter. He will also play Newt’s ancestor, Thou-Shalt-Not-Commit-Adultery Pulsifer.

Michael McKean plays Sgt. Shadwell, leader of the Witch Finder Army, and Miranda Richardson (Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter) will star as Madame Tracy, who helps Tennant and Sheen try to save the world from Armageddon.

Michael McKean plays Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell and Miranda Richardson plays Madame Tracy

Adria Arjona (True Detective) will play Anathema Device, a practical occultist and descendant of the old witch Agnes Nutter. The current Agnes Nutter will also occur with the help of Josie Lawrencewho played her in the radio adaptation – although Neil Gaiman has stated that he had to fight to keep Agnes in the TV adaptation.

Josie Lawrence as Agnes Nutter (Amazon)

The huge cast will also include League of Gentleman creators Mark Gatiss and Stephen Pembertonwho will play the mysterious book buyers Harmony and Glozier.

Reece Shearsmith, In the meantime, William will play Shakespeare. His scenes were shot in the actual globe, in case you are wondering.

Shakespeare is mentioned briefly in the book, but Gaiman wrote in a tweet: “There have been things about Crowley and Aziraphale’s actions in the past 6000 years that have not been revealed in the book. That’s one thing.”

I am pleased to welcome @ReeceShearsmith as an Elizabethan playwright with the Good Omens family, whose name I miss. #alrightItsShakespeare pic.twitter.com/sjcaUk3Iug

– Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself), November 2, 2017

It also looks like the appearance of Atlantis from the sea – which is only mentioned in the novel in passing – is shown on the screen David Morrissey takes over as Captain Vincent.

Look who’s joining the next cast of #GoodOmens! The great David Morrissey as Captain Vincent who meets Atlantis … @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/d1iclXe1D2

– Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig), June 21, 2018

Nina Sosanya will play Sister Mary Loquacious.

The apocalyptic riders have also arrived in the form of … Mireille Enos (War), Yusuf Gatewood (Famine) and Lourdes Faberes (Pollution, the star formerly known as Pestilence). Beezlebub is played by Anna Maxwell Martin,

Anna Maxwell Martin in the new trailer for Good Omens (Amazon / YouTube)

Maxwell Martin can be seen in the official Good Omens trailer, although according to the comments she made during an interview on BBC Radio 2, this may not be the only form her character takes.

“I was dressed and looked absolutely horrible!”, She explained. “I play the head of hell so I don’t look great. I have a prosthesis all over my face and I look pretty horrible.”

Parks and recreation Nick Offerman will act as U.S. ambassador and father of Warlock Dowling, a baby who is mistakenly identified as an Antichrist.

And what about “them”? The real Antichrist, Adam Young, is played by Sam Taylor Buck, and his three friends are played by Amma Ris (as pepper), Ilan Galkoff (as Brian) and Alfie Taylor (as Wensleydale).

THE TOPICS from @GoodOmensAmazon: clockwise from above, Sam, Alfie, Ammar and Ilan. https://t.co/BtOMJ6thLQ pic.twitter.com/e6jp0YnQK0

– Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself), December 21, 2017

One more thing: is Konnie Huq (from Blue Peter) in Good Omens too …?

Yesterday’s little shoot on Good Omens, with the wonderful Konnie Huq and a few soon to be known demons … @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/bLLAHrRFlT

– Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig), April 15, 2018

The story begins in pre-apocalyptic year 2018. According to Agnes Nutter Witch’s Nice prophecies, the world will end in a week and Judgment Day is upon us. As the official summary explains, the characters of Tennant and Sheen come into play here:

“Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-moving demon, both of whom have lived among the mortals of the earth from the beginning and love life style, are not really looking forward to the coming war to have misplaced. “

No Bentleys were injured in the making of this series. #GoodOmens

????: @NeilHimself pic.twitter.com/LOs7WHuuMt

– Good Omen (@GoodOmensPrime) July 18, 2018

Good Omens, released in 1990 by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is a comedy about the birth of Satan’s son – but thanks to a terrible confusion, the Antichrist (Adam) grows up in a beautiful English village with a lovely family. What will happen to young Adam and his friends when the end times and the four horsemen of the apocalypse are called to earth?

We also know that the show will bounce between the past and the present – hence the recording of Reece Shearsmith as Shakespeare.

What are the Good Omens episode titles?

Director Douglas Mackinnon confirmed the names for the six episodes on Twitter.

They are:

Episode 1: At the beginning

Episode 2: The book

Episode 3: Hard times

Episode 4: Saturday morning funtime

Episode 5: The Doomsday option

Episode 6: The very last day of the rest of her life

Psst. A small teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/aTDTM8Xo3r

– Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself), July 20, 2018

Tennant has teased the series as “unlike anything else” he has ever worked in.

“It’s difficult to get a grip on the good omen in terms of pitch, because it’s this unique world that comes from Terry and Neil’s novel and the scripts that Neil pretty much adopted from that novel,” he said to The Herald. “I think it’s very different from anything I’ve ever seen before, and possibly anything that many people have seen before.”

He continued: “It’s kind of a fairy tale with a very real environment. It’s a farce and it’s also very serious, it’s all things at once and not any of them. If the rest of the show turns out to be this early trailer that we’ve all seen, I think it’s going to be very special. “

Gaimain has confirmed that in the fourth episode he will appear as a drunk on the screen, while at the same time playing several cartoon rabbits.

“Episode four, look for a scene in a small movie theater where Crowley watches a cartoon about rabbits,” Gaiman said during a question and answered a fan who asked if he would be part of the series.

“Not only will you see me pass out drunk in the audience, I am all the voices of the rabbits,” he said.

We also know that there will be at least two touching tributes to co-creator Terry Pratchett, who died in May 2015. In December, Gaiman released a video from the set that shows a bookcase in Aziraphale’s store, with the works of “one of his favorite authors,” Pratchett. Check out the video below.

Pratchett’s trademark, hat and scarf, which had their own seat at the Good Omens world premiere, will also hang in the store. “We hung it up in the bookstore so Terry was always there,” said Gaiman.

Q: #AskNeilGaiman is the hat from Terry that Aziraphale wears in the trailer?

– @Kiss_My_Ash

A: pic.twitter.com/iflNlCYPOm

– Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 11, 2019

