Good Omens season 2 – will there be a sequel to Good Omens on Amazon? Will the BBC make a Good Omens series two?

Like the novel Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, it is based on, Amazon and the BBC’s Good Omens – who follows an angel and a demon while trying to stave off Armageddon on Earth – tells a fairly enclosed story that ends with the sixth episode and not especially setting up future series.

Or at least, it seems – because Gaiman himself does not exclude another series from the apocalyptic series, even if there are no immediate plans to continue the story he started with his late co-author Pratchett in 1990.

“Terry and I have also released a sequel to Good Omens that we never did,” said showrunner Gaiman RadioTimes.com on the set of the TV adjustment in 2017.

“It was about where the angels actually came from, and therefore it was fairly easy to add extra angels (including Gabriel from Jon Hamm) to this.

“And with that plot in mind, we know that if people love this enough and if the time and the will are there, we could definitely go back and do much more.”

So yes, this may not be the end of Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale and David Tennant’s Crowley – and at least Sheen says he’s open to a comeback.

“It would depend on whether there was another story,” the Wales actor told us.

“It should be Neil, I think, and it really would depend on what it was. But yes, I would come back.

“I love the character and I love the world of it. It is very pleasant to work with David and the rest of the team. “

Don’t start planning yet for your Good Omens season two viewing game. Gaiman also made it clear that he has approached this series as a stand-alone drama – and right now all thoughts of a follow-up were exactly that: thoughts.

“We don’t build it specifically to do more, we build it to be ourselves,” he said.

“It’s finished at the end of six episodes.”

The end is still coming, then – somehow.

Good Omens now streams on Amazon Prime Video and is broadcast weekly on BBC Two on Wednesday at 9 p.m.