Good Omens | full details of the cameo of Neil Gaiman and a tribute to Terry Pratchett

Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens cameo is just as strange as we had hoped – but to be honest, we were not prepared for the amount of blood and the killing of rabbits.

The co-author and showrunner of The Good Omens appearsSPOILER ALERT!) in an almost empty cinema in which every character is played, except for the demon Crowley (David Tennant).

Gaiman had previously revealed details of the cameo and said, “Episode Four, watch out for a scene in a small cinema where Crowley is watching a cartoon about bunnies. You will not only see me fainting drunk in the audience, but I am all the rabbits’ voices. “

He wasn’t kidding, but the way it’s going on is definitely horrible.

Gaiman can be seen on the right of Crowley, failed for a children’s film with three rabbits. Look:

As we know at this point, Crowley’s (literally) Hell’s colleagues will use this as a convenient way to communicate with him when Crowley listens to the radio or turns on the TV or watches a movie. That makes it pretty hard for poor Crowley to divert his thoughts from the End Time.

This cinema trip is no exception, because – soon enough the pink rabbit pulls its head off to reveal a familiar, dirty head with a path: it is the demon Hastur! While Hastur is played by Ned Dennehy, Gaiman votes him in the form of a rabbit, and he wants a word with Crowley.

But after becoming a part of the cartoon, Hastur then seizes the opportunity to kill the blue rabbit – splashing blood everywhere while the green rabbit looks on with horror and shouts. This children’s film has taken a very dark turn.

Good Omens also gives an extremely meaningful nod to Gaiman’s late, great co-author Terry Pratchett, who died in 2015.

“Terry’s hat hangs in the (Aziraphale’s) bookstore along with Terry’s scarf,” Gaiman had promised. “We hung it in the bookstore so that Terry would always be there.”

And yes, here is the iconic hat from Pratchett along with his striped scarf:

The Pratchett hat and scarf were also present at the Good Omens world premiere in London, where they had their own front seat seats – along with a large bag of popcorn.

Gaiman told the audience that Pratchett had often doubted if Good Omens could appear on the screen and said, “I will only believe it no matter what happens if I sit next to you at the premiere with a big bag of popcorn – and I don’t promise that I will believe it then. “

He added: “And I like to think that if he were here now, he might believe as we had made it for him. So everyone knows, right here, at the very front, Terry Pratchett’s hat and a huge bag of popcorn. “

Good Omens is available on Amazon Prime Video and is broadcast weekly on BBC Two at 9 p.m. on Wednesday