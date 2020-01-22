Once upon a time, the good omen was considered non-customizable. Neil Gaiman’s and Terry Pratchett’s 400-page fantasy novel was notorious in the film and television industries. Screenwriters put their nose at the project and various attempts over the years to get the page on the screen ended in disappointment.

However, an adaptation of the Unadaptable turned out to be Pratchett’s last request to his co-author before he died in 2015, and Gaiman began to write the script for an epic six-part BBC / Amazon co-production.

First things first: Wasn’t that adaptable, good, adaptable? The short answer is yes. Gaiman – also a showrunner of the series – has accomplished a colorful, quirky, funny, moving (if not entirely flawless) performance. One might even suspect that there was a point of divine (or diabolical) intervention …

The real triumph is the casting. Michael Sheen shines (literally in some scenes) as the angel Aziraphale, a celestial field agent who joins forces with his counterpart, the stylish demon Crowley – played with a Bill Nighy-like boast by David Tennant – to prevent Armageddon.

It is this pairing that turns out to be the beating heart of the series. Crowley and Aziraphale have been on Earth from the start and in their own way they have both been “born”. Aziraphale owns a Soho bookstore and likes Gravlax salmon with dill sauce. Crowley drives an immaculate 1926 Bentley and listens to Queen. They’ve made a professional agreement not to interfere with each other’s affairs, and they’ve enjoyed a number of pretty nice secret lunches in their spare time.

Every time one of the two actors appears on the screen, you can almost hear the joy screams from the costume department (and the fandom). David Tennant in snakeskin boots! Michael Sheen with artfully disheveled, bleached hair! A tartan fly!

Tennant also wears flame-red hair accordingly (not in the books, but it’s worth it for Doctor Who fans that the tenth doctor finally has his wish), which often changes style. At a particularly memorable moment during the first episode, Crowley dresses up as a nanny with swinging hair, a satanic cross between Nanny McPhee and Mrs. Doubtfire.

He and Aziraphale maintain a teasing relationship between hate and love that fans of the book have had for almost two decades. Gaiman has since promised that “the TV series will deepen the relationship between Crowley and Aziraphale,” and some viewers hope this will become a burgeoning romance.

Aziraphale certainly seems overwhelmed in the first episode when he and Crowley become “godparents” together for the little Antichrist, whose arrival on Earth threatens to catalyze the apocalypse.

Elsewhere, the supporting cast is equally impressive. Jon Hamm of Mad Men plays an arrogant American archangel Gabriel, whose love for corporate speak, Armageddon and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music threatens Aziraphale’s feathers.

Gabriel has bright purple iris in the series, a nod to Elizabeth Taylor’s legendary purple eyes, as evidenced by the series’ companion book, The Nice and Accurate Good Omens TV Companion. However, as everyone knows who wore thick colored glasses for Halloween and experienced the story, the effect is quite distracting and painful to look at, as is Crowley’s reptile yellow eyes (thankfully hidden under trendy shades for much of the show). ,

Gabriel hardly appears in the book and is a welcome and much needed addition to the series: someone who gives Aziraphale the proverbial heat.

Various sets are also new for the TV show: Heaven is now a huge company headquarters, while Hell is reminiscent of a crowded basement office. A rather dark version of The IT Crowd, if you like. Some of the show’s special effects can feel a bit hammy (think of Doctor Who from the time of Russell T. Davies with a few rubber frogs), but the scene that shows the entrances to Heaven and Hell offers a pretty cool piece of cinematography, including a mirror effect and an upturned tennant.

Despite the addition of characters like Gabriel, much of the show remains faithful to the books. In the first episode, the dialogue is almost literal, in that there are certain moments and scenes in which you feel that the pace of the show has been sacrificed in favor of preserving the “voice” of the book.

Of course it is understandable under the circumstances – Gaiman has spoken about the pressure to protect Pratchett’s narrative creations in his absence. For example, he made sure one of the Pratchett figures, the 17th-century witch Agnes Nutter, stayed on the show despite the call to replace her (and an expensive explosives series) with a series of woodcuts.

In Agnes’ case, it makes sense to preserve it: your creepy prophecies determine much of the action and predict today’s apocalypse. But there are pieces of God’s narrative (spoken by Oscar winner Frances McDormand) that feel a bit tedious. Some sections, such as the play on demons’ talent for lurking in cemeteries, must have been read well on the page in that distinctive Terry / Neil voice, but in reality they fall flat – much like the misguided attempts by a particular angel, a rabbit to pull out of a top hat at a children’s birthday party.

At the end of the day, however (and according to Agnes Nutter, it’s not many days left), the series is a love letter to the book that combines Gaiman’s and Pratchett’s brilliant characterization and witty jokes with lively, gorgeous phrases that combine unforgettable costumes.

If this is the end time, we’ll at least go out in style.

