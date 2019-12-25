Good health and a buyout big man

Loading...

The Boston Celtics are really good, which, after a summer losing Al Horford, Kyrie Irving and Aron Baynes, didn't seem to be a guarantee anymore.

One reason they are so good is that Kemba Walker has proven to be a solid replacement for Irving, and some would argue that it fits Brad Steven's system better than Irving. The Celtics also saw years of breakout by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, along with Gordon Hayward catching up when he was healthy (more on that in a second).

Despite their early successes, however, there are still doubts as to whether the Celtics can fight for a championship with the list currently being built or not. Yes, they're number 2 in the Eastern Conference starting Christmas Day, but will they survive the Philadelphia 76ers or Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game playoff series? With these items on your vacation wish list, you might do it.

# 1. A great buyout

The Celtics are a lot of things, but none of them are big. They are a good size in the front positions with Tatum and Hayward, but their centers are very, very small and do not have the defensive powers to make up for their lack of size. Their starting center, Daniel Theis, is listed at 6 & # 39; 8. Meanwhile, Enes Kanter, probably her best center, is only 6 & # 39; 10.

While they could only wait to see how Tacko Fall and Vincent Poirier developed throughout the season, it's probably better to keep an eye on the buyout market. So far there has been little excitement about players who could potentially reach the buyout market, but this will surely change once the trading deadline has passed. No matter who it is in the end if the hypothetical great man could help anchor his defense – especially at an Eastern conference that included players like Joel Embiid, Robin Lopez, Bam Adebayo and Marc Gasol. hard look.

# 2. Help veterans

The other thing that has hurt the Celtics this season is their lack of experience, especially on the bench. The Celtics have six rookies on their roster and a tall sophomore in Williams who is talented but still a bit rough on the edges. Age isn't always an issue, as the production of Tatum and Brown shows, but many of the young players in Boston are still incredibly raw. If the Celtics have the opportunity to trade some of their young players for reliable veteran help, they should definitely have this conversation, even if they ultimately decide to tap for now.

# 3. A healthy Gordon Hayward

Hayward has appeared in only eleven games this season – first due to a broken hand in November, then due to persistent nerve pain in the left foot. Hayward will return to the Celtics on Christmas Day, and the team and his fan hope it will be good this time.

Before Hayward suffered a broken hand, he began to resemble the player who had earned an all-star spot in his last year at Utah Jazz. In his first eight games, Hayward averaged 18.9 points at 55.5 percent off the field, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. If the Celtics continue to exceed expectations this season, Hayward will have to be the maximum player they signed him up for. The good news is that he started to flash when he was lying on the floor. Oh, and Marcus Smart, who gets over every eye infection he has, wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

