Good, great and great: Nuggets use a defense clinic to win Portland

February 4, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15) reaches for Portland Trail Blazers, guard Damian Lillard (0), while Torrey Craig (3) chases from behind in Pepsi Center in the second half. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

The Denver Nuggets are one of their most brutal pieces of the entire season.

First, the understaffed Denver unit won back-to-back Thursday and Friday against the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks. They followed up those victories with an extension of the loss for the Detroit Pistons in a game that led the Nuggets with a whopping 21 points.

Denver used Tuesday’s game against the Trail Blazers as a get-right game when Jamal Murray returned from an ankle absence and the Nuggets also put Gary Harris back in the starting line-up because he had an incredible day of defending.

Harris played well defensively against one of the best players in the competition at the moment, as he made it very difficult for Damian Lillard all night.

The Nuggets as a whole had one of their best defensive games of the entire season when they handed the Trail Blazers their biggest loss of the season with the 127-99 win. With that I give you the good, the great and the great.

Well – the hot start of Nikola Jokic

It was known from the start that this would be a game in which the Nuggets would play well because their franchise player came out extremely hot.

Jokic suffered a tear in the last seven games when he came into play with 25.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and nine assists per game during that play.

He attacked mismatches, involved his teammates, was the player who brought the Nuggets to the end, and he delivered.

In Tuesday’s game he had such a great start to the game that he helped the Nuggets build a big lead, giving him some extra rest in the fourth quarter.

Jokic set the tone in the first quarter when he finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. He was assertive and made it a point to go to Hassan Whiteside for each possession, but he was also deeply involved in the defensive end of the floor.

Jokic was great in the assistant defense when he made a defensive attempt to delay a player like Lillard. He helped him change his appearance early on, patrolled the paint – even came up with a block – and he also stepped on switches and held his.

When Jokic gets into a rhythm as he is now, it opens everything else for the Nuggets. Denver was able to let their attack flow early as they fed their All-Star big man while creating scoring opportunities for themselves and teammates.

He also changed the game to the defensive end early and kept it up all night. If he has it on both ends of the floor, the Nuggets are a difficult team to beat.

Great – acquisition second quarter

The Nuggets got off to a good start. Jokic started early. The Nuggets started stopping and got going at the defensive end of the floor. Oh, and the Nuggets also got some solid play from their bank.

Denver led 37-28 after the first quarter, but they knew that if they wanted to win this game, they had to come up with a few stops.

Denver then put together one of the best quarters of the entire season, especially on the defensive side of the field, as the Nuggets brought the Trail Blazers to their lowest scoring quarter of the entire season. By the time the second frame ended, Denver had limited Portland to only 10 points.

Torrey Craig had a great second quarter when he showed exactly how C.J. Defend McCollum. He changed a few of his shots, got a block and also got in his head, causing McCollum to respond and get a blatant error.

The Denver bench didn’t score much in the second frame, but they did come up with stops to maintain the momentum the Nuggets had built up in the first quarter. From there, the reserves remained built on their big lead before the starters returned.

The Nuggets ran an extension of 34-13 from the end of the first quarter to go into half-time with a 64-38 lead.

The Denver offense started early, they took great minutes off their bench and they saw their lead build up. Then their defense had one of their best performances of the season, which led to Nuggets’ big win over Portland.

Great – Epic effort from Denver

Depth has been the difference with this Nuggets team and this has been proven lately. Last week against the Bucks, the Nuggets received double-digit scoring games from every player who entered the competition.

Although they did not get double digits, each member of the Nuggets squad who played against Portland scored and head coach Michael Malone went deep into his bank.

Jokic led all scorers in the game, as he had 29 points in just three-quarters, but the Nuggets achieved an epic level of effort from all their players.

Murray missed the last 10 games, but returned from his ankle injury. He only played 19 minutes in the night, but finished with 20 points and also shot six assists. Harris had no offensive game, but helped limit Lillard – who played an average of nearly 50 points per game in the last six games – to just 21 points in the night. Jerami Grant finished with 17 points and Will Barton III added 16 points, but the second unit was a big reason that the Nuggets could keep their big lead. Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez combined for 21 points and 15 rebounds. They came off the couch and gave good minutes to both ends of the floor and helped win the Nuggets.

With the win, the Nuggets remained unbeaten in their division and also went to 3-0 in their mutual encounter with Portland.

The game against Portland was in front of a back-to-back set and the Nuggets are taking on Wednesday night against another division enemy Utah Jazz. The Nuggets beat the Jazz last week and will expect the same results.