Good, great and great: Nuggets gather late to conquer Utah

January 30, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and forward Torrey Craig (3) clash with Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

The Denver Nuggets were played in Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Their defense was not good, they were pressed on both sides of the ball and the Nuggets had trouble scoring the basketball.

Denver wanted to turn this around in Thursday’s national television broadcast against Utah Jazz, but Denver should do this without missing three starters and their only backup center.

Utah took the lead halfway through, but the Nuggets put together an awesome second half where Denver looked at Nikola Jokic to close Utah and secure the win. Utah did a late push and had the chance to win the game, but Jokic and the Nuggets turned out to be too much.

Here’s the good, great and great when the Nuggets win the 106-100 win over Utah and slide back to second place in the Western Conference rankings.

Well – the energy of Torrey Craig

The Nuggets started the game a bit slow because of the attack and also had no stops.

The Denver offense could not get under way and the pace dropped as the Jazz became open look after open look. Head coach Michael Malone typically adds Craig to the game to give the Nuggets a shock of energy, but with so many injured players, Craig had to start the game and his efforts felt at both ends of the field. He was able to set the tone in the first quarter for Denver.

Craig led the Nuggets in scoring after the first quarter, as he had a team high of eight points in the opening frame. He went 4-4 off the field and also made two rebounds.

The defense also started picking up when he entered the game.

Craig is a player who puts Malone in the game to defend the best player of the other team. Craig didn’t allow Donovan Mitchell to score in the first quarter and forced the ball out of his hands early. Mitchell took only one shot in the opening frame and struggled all night long due to Craig’s defense. Mitchell finished with only four points at 1-12 shoot.

The Nuggets were behind 21-21 at the end of the opening frame, but the Denver defense kept them in the game early. The Nuggets forced eight turnovers in the first quarter and Craig’s hot start attacking, while Mitchell slowed down, helped the Nuggets early in the game and at striking distance.

Great – Bench unit turns the game around

The Nuggets are still getting used to each other and are still trying to gain momentum; specifically on the offensive side of the ball, but those facts don’t get any easier when Denver is without three starters due to different injuries.

Jamal Murray still has an ankle injury, Paul Millsap has missed the last 11 games with knee problems and Gary Harris didn’t play for personal reasons, so the Nuggets had to make adjustments to the starters who also affected the bank.

The Denver bench did not do well in the first half.

In the first half, Utah had a 23-7 lead and the Nuggets caught up early, but in the third quarter they turned things around and gave the Nuggets their biggest lead in the game.

Michael Porter Jr. led the bank in scoring and hit both 3-pointers in the third quarter. PJ Dozier also had a solid second half and continues to prove that he belongs.

Dozier finished with six points and was a game-high +13. He ran the second unit, gave a lot of energy to the defense and also remained aggressive to the attack. He hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the third quarter that gave the Nuggets the momentum to close the game.

Great – Stellar second half

The Nuggets started a bit slow, but opened their lead in the second half.

First, the Nuggets banking unit put together a fantastic third quarter that they won 33-22, giving the Nuggets the lead. Denver put the Jazz away in the fourth quarter.

Utah played their third game in four nights and was also back-to-back on the second night, so fatigue was a factor in the game. That’s why the Nuggets started running in the second half and changed on the edge that pushed the Jazz to try and match their energy and strings along their own runs.

Utah also tried to get away and run, leaving them three points late, but they just didn’t have enough left in the tank to overcome the Nuggets late game rally.

Jokic and Rudy Gobert had a great fight between the two All-Star big men. Gobert finished with 21 points and also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jokic had 28 points to go with four rebounds and saved his best for last. When the Nuggets needed him the most, he gave in. Jokic finished with 13 points in the fourth quarter and excluded the Jazz.

Craig had arguably his best game of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds and kept Mitchell just 4 points 1-12 off the field.

Jerami Grant also played well. He had 15 points in the game and hit a big shot for the Nuggets in the fourth quarter to help the Nuggets maintain the lead.

The Nuggets continue to find ways to win games without their team at full strength and, as they get closer to the All-Star break, they can hopefully come back on the other side to end the season well.