Good, great and great: Jamal Murray breaks loose when Nuggets Suns darken

February 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in Talking Stick Resort Arena in the first half. Credit Required: Jennifer Stewart-VS TODAY Sport

It has been a long time since the Denver Nuggets were completely healthy, but as they were preparing to fight with the Phoenix Suns, they were getting closer to that reality.

They welcomed two of their players after the injury report in Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant, while Jordan McRae, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh were active for the first time after they had been traded through the trade before the deadline. So instead of playing with only seven healthy players, the Nuggets had some depth to use.

Jamal Murray showed up in a huge way and led the Nuggets to their victory and with that, here are the good, great and great from the Denver victory.

Well – reinforcements are starting to arrive

It is more than a month since the Nuggets were whole.

Sometimes they were one starter lower and others they were three starters and several important reserves, but those days seem to become a part of the past where they will hopefully stay.

After missing 16-straight and 20 of the last 26 games with a bruise / sprain of the left knee, Millsap eventually returned to the hardwood for the Nuggets, but he did not immediately return to the starting line-up. He came off the bench and added 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while also providing a lift for the Denver defense.

Grant also returned for the Nuggets after missing only one game with a sprained ankle. He ended with power forward and while his production was not well reflected in the box score

In addition to returning Millsap and Grant, Denver also had the advantage that all three players they had exchanged for active and ready to go. Vonleh and McRae did not play, but Bates-Diop did. He was the Denver reserve forward and he did quite a few good things.

He finished with just four points and two rebounds, but his defense was strong as well as his decision making. In his 14 minutes, Denver beat the Suns with six points.

Denver finally has some depth to use for the first time in about a month.

Amazing – Jamal Murray continues to bloom since his return

Jamal Murray has admitted that his ankle is not 100% healthy and that he plays through pain, but if you look at his game since his return – especially against the suns – you would not think Murray played hurt.

Murray was as efficient as anyone could hope for when he hired Phoenix. He made great shots throughout the match, regularly found open teammates, and actively hunted 3-pointers, which in turn opened the rest of the Nuggets attack.

Murray ended the game with 36 points on 14-17 shoots and 6-8 from deep to go with five rebounds and five assists while helping Denver win another road.

Murray is now 32-54 off the field and 13-23 out of three-point range since returning from his injury while continuing to destroy his defense with his shooting ability. Hopefully this is a sign of what is coming and not just a beep.

Great – Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez thrive in their debut with Minnesota

This has nothing to do with the Denver victory, but Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez were large parts of the Nuggets dressing room for years, and it would be wrong not to mention how amazing each of them was in their Timberwolves debut.

Both Beasley and Hernangomez started for Minnesota in their debut and they led the Timberwolves to a 142-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Beasley had 23 points on 8-19 shoot and 7-13 out of three-point range with 10 rebounds and four assists. Hernangomez also had a strong game with 14 points and three rebounds on 4-6 shoots and 3-3 off deep.

Both Beasley and Hernangomez were probably not going to be with the Nuggets next season if they were to trade or not, so their loss, although frustrating, is something that seems inevitable. That is why there will be fans who are upset that Denver has lost them, but I would argue that this is a time to be happy that both Hernangomez and Beasley are in a place where they can play, grow and succeed.

The front office of Nuggets is proud that they are doing well through their boys and they did so with both Beasley and Hernangomez and that choice has already paid off. After the Minnesota victory over the Clippers, the Nuggets only took possession of the second seed in the Western Conference.

Both Beasley and Hernangomez are still finding ways to help the Nuggets, even from a different team.