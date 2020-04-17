Good COVID-19 situations confirmed in employees at Tyson’s Dakota City plant

DAKOTA Metropolis, Neb. (KTIV) – Tyson New Meats officers say testing has detected COVID-19 in employees of the company’s Dakota Town, Nebraska, plant.

In an job interview with KTIV, Tyson Fresh new Meats Group President Steve Stouffer said “some good conditions” have been discovered at the Dakota Metropolis plant. But Stouffer could not say how numerous.

“The limited solution to your query is, yes there have been some positives that have been identified,” explained Stouffer.

The revelation will come as processing plants in a number of Midwest states deal with the spread of COVID-19. In this circumstance, Stouffer claims the impacted staff members have not returned to do the job considering the fact that their optimistic take a look at.

“We’ve been telling our workforce customers for months now… basically for about a thirty day period now… that if anyone feels like they aren’t emotion very well, we have comfortable all of our attendance insurance policies, and our expectation is if they don’t feel superior, they really should remain property,” Stouffer claimed.

Stouffer mentioned preventing the distribute of COVID-19 at the Dakota City plant commences at the entrance door.

“We have executed things like thermal screening so that when personnel occur to the plant we are checking their temperature, and if they are showing indications of elevated temperature, we do not allow them into the plant,” Stouffer stated. And, if employees you should not experience very well although on the career, they’re requested to go house.

Stouffer reported Tyson is subsequent the Facilities for Ailment Handle and Prevention’s suggestions including masks for all workers.

“We are also placing obstacles up in-between the function stations exactly where our crew users are out on the minimize ground in places like that to create much more social distancing,” Stouffer said. There are also obstacles in the plant’s cafeteria to enhance that social distancing, Soutffer claimed. And, he claimed the plant has enhanced sanitization and disinfection of popular areas of the plant.

“Quantity just one is our personnel safety,” mentioned Stouffer. “That is why we’re putting the initiatives into the plant to do all of the issues that we’ve finished to attempt and shield our team associates.”

The range of confirmed beneficial scenarios of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska has additional than tripled. On Friday, community health and fitness officials announced 16 added conditions in Dakota County, bringing the county’s whole to 25.