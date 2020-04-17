Good Big Cherokee Jeep ‘Holy Grail’ Is For Sale For $ 2,650 And Try To Buy It

The sale now near Providence, Rhode Island is a fine example, stored in the garage of a “Holy Grail” Jeep Grand Cherokee – one of the only ~ 1,500 ever built with a manual transmission. I once went through hell to get a break from these rare vehicles, but now there is one in a seemingly decent situation ready to be captured for three big ones.

In December, my friend Brandon and I sacrificed years of life expectancy to clean the house for a $ 700, 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee equipped with the abandoned (me and a bunch of other Jeep-obsessed strangers) AX-15 manual transmission. five speeds.

Since then, he has regularly led the “ZJ” generation of Grand Cherokee regularly, and his excellence has exceeded my expectations. It packs well on the Jeep Cherokee XJ and adds significantly more interior space and ride comfort (makes for a sacrificial styling and some outside capabilities, admittedly). That’s a good compromise, and while we prefer the smaller XJ as an all-rounder, the manual ZJ is truly an exceptional and understated Jeep, and that’s why I’m really trying to pick this up from Massachusetts:

My very own “Holy Graal” Jeep Cherokee manual is sunk in terrible paint, quarter gear panel, incomplete plastic body trim, and a cracked and crusty interior. Restoring it to excellent condition would probably cost $ 5,000, and this would be done all by myself and leave only the painter and quarter panel panel to the experts.

This 182,000-mile Jeep for sale for $ 2,650 is clearly a better buy than mine was at $ 700 (Well, maybe not clearly – it has a major flaw, which we go to in a moment). Here’s what the list says about the Jeep’s apparently “great” condition:

1994 4×4 Jeep grand Cherokee STANDARD in great condition was above all garage, all life well maintained with all maintenance records clean inside and out. Our aunt had no problem with the vehicle at all, this jeep would do a great job if someone wanted to drive away in a rally or simply use it at the age of age. No ticking engine is perfect. The original clutch just to give you an idea of ​​how long it had been cared for

Held garage, single family property, maintenance records included – all sounds good. And the Jeep looks good too. Check out this nice interior; It looks great, though I prefer the brown innards of my Jeep to this gray:

Now let’s get into this Jeep’s main flaw: Rust. The seller says that this ZJ is in “excellent condition”, but if you zoom in on that front-end photo, you will see corrosion in the front of the hood where the grille and headlamp meet from the driver’s side:

This prompted me to ask the seller for photos of the underlying. What I received was an email saying that the rustic was not too bad, although one of the photos concerned me a bit:

Please note that where the transfer crossmember resembles the main structural unibody wheel on the driver’s side, there seems to be a bit of a scaly rug.

I don’t know what it would take to remove / repair rust in this area, but it is about having what looks like significant rust in such a crucial part of the body. I would rather have the planes in this form than a longitudinal main rail. Speaking of plans, a photo of the seller shows what looks like NVH spray / foam instructions. Sounds pretty:

Assuming the rust isn’t as bad as it sounds, this Jeep would be a good buy if I wanted to restore a manual Grand Cherokee, which I want to do at some point. But damn, I got my waterproof Jeep in the box, so it’s up to her to dance. Someone else will have to turn the wheel of this incredible Jeep around the asphalt ball of America.

