Good, Bad & Ugly: Nuggets fight, but are blown away by Rockets in Houston

January 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) advances against Denver Nuggets Torrey Craig (3) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory credit: Thomas Shea-VS TODAY Sports

On Wednesday-evening, the Denver Nuggets match with the Houston Rockets looked like a loss on miles.

The Nuggets were without five of their 10 normal rotation players, played their third game in four nights, had just played three-in-a-row in a row and suddenly landed in Houston against the desperate rockets, which five of them had lost in the last six matches; including four straight lessons.

The Nuggets fought, but it soon became apparent that they were missing the scoring punch and defensive energy to keep up with the Rockets, and with that are the good, bad and ugly of losing the Nuggets 121-105 in Houston.

Good – Nikola Jokic plays with fire despite the struggles of Denver

Despite all the injuries, problems and reasons for the Nuggets to likely lose the Rockets, Jokic came out and recorded it early and often in Houston.

He came to the edge, scored whenever he wanted and scored by whoever he wanted. Jokic was also the only man on the Nuggets roster who was able to consistently address rebound after rebound when the Nuggets needed it. Oh, and as he always does, Jokic dropped assists all night to every open teammate.

By the time the last buzzer sounded, Jokic logged his eighth triple double of the season in 33 minutes with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on 8-19 shooting. He played well in the defense and continued to play at a high level as he started since the new year.

Star players are supposed to set the tone for their team, regardless of the obstacle and that is exactly what Jokic did. Despite the odds, he led his boys to the fight and gave everything. That is all you can ask for.

Bad – Injuries keep piling up

Three days ago, after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, it became clear that the Nuggets injury issues were piling up and taking a toll, but no one was ready for the injury report before the Nuggets kicked off the missiles.

30 minutes before the tip, the full extent of the Nuggets injury report was released and read more like a novel than a report.

Jamal Murray (sprain left ankle), Gary Harris (right adductor tension), Michael Porter Jr. (tight back), Paul Millsap (bruising left knee / sprain), and Mason Plumlee (right cube injury) were all officially inactive in Houston against the rockets.

Malone gave an update on all three Harris, Millsap and Murray – via Mike Singer of the Denver Post – during the shootaround the morning before he fought with the Rockets.

“Gary (Harris) is definitely the closest (upon return),” Malone told reporters through Mike Singer of the Denver Post. “I don’t know how close that is. Paul (Millsap) and Jamal (Murray) are far away.”

When it comes to Plumlee, the team announced that his right cube-shaped injury would keep him out for 2-4 weeks.

The addition of Porter to the injury report came as a surprise. There was no indication that he had been injured in the run-up to the game, but he reportedly kicked something in his back during warm-ups that led the Nuggets to call him doubtful, which eventually led him to not play.

When the words “Porter” and “back” are mentioned in the same sentence, this leads to immediate panic because Porter had two back operations before he was old enough to drink a beer. Fortunately, according to Nick Kosmider from The Athletic, this tweak in his back is not the area of ​​his previous operation and that he has had no persistent problems this year. Kosmider also noted that the Nuggets are “very careful”.

That meant the Nuggets played without three starters and half of their 10-man rotation which, if you look it up in the dictionary, is defined as “bad.”

Ugly – Exhausted and exhausted nuggets play hard but struggle

The Nuggets did not have the manpower or energy to hang with the Rockets.

Denver played their seventh game in 12 days and more specifically their third game in four nights. They went to Houston without five of their top seven players and only one center in Jokic. Oh, and Denver took on the Rockets, which have been one of the most difficult teams for the Nuggets in recent years.

The deck was more than stacked against Denver and that played despite the best efforts of Denver on the field.

It was clear how tired the Nuggets were due to their shooting percentages, decision making and pressure statistics. The Nuggets turned the ball around 15 times, allowing the Rockets to get easy buckets. Denver also allowed 18 offensive rebounds, which led to a number of second chances. When in violation, the Nuggets shot 45.7% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.

There was no problem with the efforts or the heart of Denver, but they just didn’t have enough in the tank to get away with a win in Houston.