Good, Bad & Ugly: Nuggets end road trip with statement victory over Mavericks

January 8, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks sends Luka Doncic (77) to the basket past the Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter of the American Airlines Center. Mandatory credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets have played with fire for most of their games this season and their current five-game road trip is more proof of that.

The road trip started with a brutal loss of 26 points in Houston on New Year’s Eve, with the Nuggets being wiped out in the fourth quarter after they came into one possession. Denver then made a statement win in Indiana against the quietly wonderful Indiana Pacers before laying an egg in Washington D.C. against the humble Wizards. Fortunately, Denver was able to win against the worst Atlanta Hawks, but they did it closely and carelessly.

On Wednesday night, the Nuggets had the chance to win three of their five games on their road trip, which would be a win with all things in mind. All they had to do was go past the 23-13 Dallas Mavericks led by Most Valuable Player candidate Luka Doncic without two of their starters, which is much easier said than done.

Paul Millsap missed another game because of a left knee bruise while Will Barton III was visiting for a funeral for a family member. Jerami Grant and Torrey Craig started at their places.

By the time the last buzzer sounded, the Nuggets had defeated the Mavericks 107-106 thanks to the game-winning bucket from Nikola Jokic and with that I give you the good, bad and ugly.

Well – the dominant second half of Nikola Jokic

During the break, Nikola Jokic was not at all like the player who only flirted with 50 points two nights earlier. He only had seven points in the first two quarters of the game, but once the break came and went, he turned on the afterburners in the third quarter and brought the Nuggets home in the fourth.

In the third frame alone, Jokic had 21 points on 8-11 to shoot with three rebounds and two assists, as well as a block and a steel. Jokic scored or assisted on 26 of the 30 points the Nuggets scored as a team in the third quarter with an assist on Malik Beasley for a 3-pointer and a dime on Murray for a mid-range jumper. Jokic’s 21 points in the third quarter were a career high for points in a single quarter.

The Nuggets were on their way to the third quarter in the danger zone. They played their fifth game of a five-game road trip and fatigue was almost certain to bet, but Jokic put the Nuggets on his back and built the momentum that drove the Nuggets to their 26th win in 37 attempts.

Although Jokic did not produce at the same level in the fourth quarter as in the third quarter, he still managed to score five points, including the game-winning floater with 7.9 seconds to give him 26 points only in the second half .

By the time the game was over, Jokic had scored 33 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out seven assists in 31-minute action while shooting 12-20 from the field and was a team best 4-6 from three-point range to bring Denver to a bring a new victory.

Poor – the health of Paul Millsap

In the past 15 games, Paul Millsap has missed five games because of a persistent left knee that has kept him out three times, including Denver’s Mavericks fight.

Millsap plays a few games, but follow it with a series of missed games. His lack of availability has greatly damaged the once dominant defense of the Nuggets, while the personal statistics of Millsap have also taken its toll.

Because Millsap missed its first game on December 14 last year, the defense of Nuggets is the second worst in the competition with a defensive rating of 114.6. In the 24 games prior to the first missed game of Millsap due to his bruising of the knee, the Nuggets had the second best defense in the competition with a defensive rating of 102.6.

That 12 points per 100 possessions is a huge difference. For the context, 12 points per 100 possessions is the difference between the first ranking of the Milwaukee Bucks in the competition and the 27th ranking of the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers.

Moreover, Millsap has seen his own numbers fall since his injury. In his 23 games prior to his bruising of the knee, Millsap averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 helps to cope with just under a block and steal per game. He shot 47.6% off the field with 9.1 attempts per game and a wild 45.5% on 3-pointers.

Since Millsap’s injury, his impact has fallen defensively, as have his shooting percentages. After shooting so well from a three-point range, Millsap shot only 30% in his last nine games, while his field goal percentage dropped to just 44.4%.

Jerami Grant took the start and played well with 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks in 34 minutes of playing time.

The Nuggets need Millsap at its best to be at its best. If it is necessary to let him sit for a long time, Denver should do that. Having him in and out of the line-up does not help Millsap or the Nuggets.

Ugly – the Denver defense continues to slide

Over the 10 games prior to the Nuggets matchup with the Mavericks, Denver had the worst defense in all basketballs with a 116.5 defensive rating and the Nuggets performance in Dallas was more of the same.

The Mavericks easily scored their 106 points as they shot 50.6% of the field and hit 12 of their 35 shots from a distance of three points. They repeatedly reached the foul line with 24 free-throw attempts and they also scored 46 points in the paint and 15 points on quick break opportunities.

Although several players on the Denver Mavericks hurt, the MVP candidate Luka Doncic caused the most damage. He finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Yes, Doncic had six sales, but he constantly cut the Denver defense into pieces.

The Nuggets attack has come back to life, which is unequivocally a good thing, but the only way Denver can compete for a title this year is if their defense remains elite, while their attack also climbs back and stays in top -10 level. At the moment, it seems that Denver is only able to maintain a high level of play at one end of the floor on a given night.

Until that changes, the Nuggets are not legitimate contenders for the NBA championship.