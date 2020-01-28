Good, bad & ugly: gold nuggets win emotional match against Houston

January 26, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets ahead Torrey Craig (3) blocks the shot of Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) as center Nikola Jokic (15) and center Clint Capela (15) and ahead Michael Porter Jr. (1) watch in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Sport TODAY

The basketball world was turned upside down on Sunday afternoon when the news went up in the air after the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and eight others.

The Nuggets showed a genuine tribute to the game and there was also a moment of silence, but this felt like a game that should have been canceled.

Despite that, the Nuggets withdrew in the second half when the Denver defense put it in the final frame to secure the win.

Denver won 117-110 behind Nikola Jokic’s ninth triple-double of the season and with that I give you the good, bad and ugly.

Good – Nuggets turn it on late

Give the players credit. News of this size about a player so universally respected just before he had to play a game had to be emotionally exhausting, but players did their best to block the reality of the moment.

It started a bit slow for the Nuggets when they stayed behind for half the game, but in the fourth quarter, when it mattered most, the Nuggets turned it on.

Denver reached the lead in the third quarter when they won the 33-30 frame and entered the fourth quarter with a 90-89 lead. Then they saw their lead build up in the last frame.

The three-point line was how Denver opened it in the fourth quarter, but it was also their defense.

Monte Morris got Denver going because he had back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Nuggets a 100-93 lead and then Michael Porter took Jr. Participate in the action with a shot from his own corner.

Houston, however, kept coming while Russell Westbrook continued to penetrate the defense of the Nuggets and reached his own finishes.

Westbrook only finished 12 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets responded to every big shot that Houston hit.

The defense of Nuggets climbed in the fourth because they limited Houston to just 21 points in the quarter.

Denver’s energy late at that end of the floor, along with the rebound, eventually became the difference in the game and it was fully visible in the last possession. Torrey Craig got back-to-back rebounds to prevent the Rockets from having another chance to hit a late shot and get closer and when Houston got a shot, Jerami Grant came out of nowhere before the end of the game .

The Nuggets pulled it all together in the fourth quarter and their defense gave them a much-needed victory that could potentially impact the playoffs.

Poor – Slow opening quarter

It made perfect sense for both teams to come out a little slow after they had just heard about a player they had been on, had suddenly died.

Both teams came slowly to start the game before they finally drained their juices and found a rhythm.

Houston hit quickly and made it difficult on the Nuggets, which have many matchup problems with the Rockets because of their ability to get out and clear the floor with their three-point photography. They make the rockets fly early and often.

Houston reached an early lead of 36-27 over Denver after the first quarter, as they kept the Nuggets at just 37%. Denver was also only able to go 3-9 from the three-point line when Houston stopped on shooters and pushed in the Nuggets.

Houston won the rebound fight early on, got out at the break and also reached the free throw line which allowed them to gather some momentum to take an early lead.

Denver, however, started in the second quarter when they closed the gap and came back in the game behind the play of their starters and also a solid start from the bench.

The Nuggets must continue to find ways to start games with more energy and start better, because they are a team that plays well in the second half of the games. With a good start and a stronger finish, Denver puts together complete games.

Ugly – Nuggets roster mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant

The Nuggets came out and brought together a solid game in which they could even play the series with Houston at 2-2, but in the end that didn’t matter because the basketball community and the rest of the world lost a legend.

Frankly, nothing else matters.

Players became aware of the news in warm-ups and from that moment on Bryant’s death was their mind when the news sent a ripple through the basketball universe.

Bryant is a player who personally influenced every player in the game as one of the best basketball spirits in the history of the sport.

After the game, several Nuggets players talked about how difficult it was to play a game with high emotions.

“When we heard it, we didn’t feel like playing basketball at the time,” Porter said as he talked to the media after the game. “I didn’t even think about basketball the entire first half. It felt like my head was somewhere else. “

Other players followed in those feelings.

“It was absolutely difficult to play this game tonight,” Monte Morris said in his post-game, on-court interview. “There were so many emotions in the dressing room. It was really, really quiet. Everyone was in shock and we just know how much Kobe loved the game, how much he put in it, and even if you didn’t know him when the tragic news occurred, it felt like you were. “

Jokic had a slightly different experience.

Although he said it was a tragedy and it was news that struck many of his teammates, he said he saw it as an opportunity to concentrate. “Nothing can distract you from what you enjoy doing. That is Mamba Mentality. “

Kobe was a superstar and a person who had an impact outside of basketball. He flourished to be the best in everything he did in a way that led many of us to follow this example in our daily lives.

This generation grew up on Kobe and idolized him and may his legacy live on forever.