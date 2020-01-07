Good, bad & ugly: gold nuggets run past Hawks behind Jokic's career-high night

Loading...

January 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at State Farm Arena. Compulsory credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets get rid of their most disappointing loss of the season when they fell 128-114 for a very injured Washington Wizards team. In that loss, they let Ish Smith lose 32 points in the game.

Denver didn’t have an easy task on Monday-evening as they face Trae Young and an entertaining Atlanta Hawks team that defeated the Nuggets earlier this season.

Denver not only wanted to get the bad taste out of their previous game, but also cashed in against a team that currently holds the worst record in the entire NBA and they did so in a high-scoring affair.

The Nuggets have eradicated the Hawks 123-115, but not without Nikola Jokic setting a new career high, and with that I give you the good, bad and ugly.

Good – Nikola Jokic’s career-best evening

On Monday, January 6, it was Christmas for many in Serbia, home of the Nuggets great man Nikola Jokic, so it was quite right that he had a good game.

Monday was a career-best kind of night because Jokic got a career-high first half because he did everything he wanted against the Hawks.

Jokic finished the first half with 27 points while going 9-14 from the field and 4-6 from behind the arc.

He carried that to the second half where he remained in attack mode while setting a new career high of 47 points. He was the one who went through the offense that led to the victory.

Jokic was aggressive early on, benefiting from smaller defenders who were on him, and when the Hawks gave him some space, he made them pay with his jumper.

Jokic also helped close the Hawks with tough finishes and finding cutters for simple buckets.

When Jokic plays as the aggressor and forces mismatches and seeks his shot, the Nuggets are a difficult team to defend.

Bad – release cables

One of the areas that the Nuggets must continue to work on is not just reaching these big leads, but closing teams once they have them.

The Nuggets led eight points during the break, but their lead dropped when the Hawks found their rhythm from deep to start the second half, immediately re-entering the game.

The Hawks came as close to three points as Kevin Huerter and Young left their mark in the third quarter, allowing the Hawks to get back into the game right away.

It wasn’t that long ago that Young lifted the Nuggets for 42 points and assisted 11, so limiting his appearance and keeping the ball out had to be in the game plan.

Not much is needed for Young to get started and somehow the Nuggets let him get into the rhythm in the third quarter when he made contact, 5-5 went down for charity, to the rand ended and also found the open man for simple finishes to place Atlanta at striking distance.

Huerter participated in the action, as he finished with 11 points and went 3-3 only from outside the bow in the frame.

The Nuggets knew what these two players were going to do in the game, but nevertheless released them in the third quarter and Atlanta drove that momentum to the fourth quarter where they turned it into a dogfight.

The Nuggets must continue to play in the same powerful way that they do to reach their big leads and use that to close teams when they have the chance; do not allow teams to return to the game.

Ugly – Millsap does not shoot well

For a good game like it was for some of the Nuggets starters like Jokic and Will Barton III, who both had a season-best kind of nights, a player who didn’t have such a great game was Paul Millsap.

Millsap had an extra incentive because it was a team he spent four seasons with before he was traded to the Nuggets, but he couldn’t compete with his former team.

Millsap has had to deal with a knee injury and has played in and out games to start the season. With a bit of beating up, it has been less efficient; especially with his jumpshot.

Millsap started the season well by shooting the deep ball, but failed to get it too late. He did not hit 3-pointer in three games to start the calendar year 2020 and in Monday’s game he finished with two points in the night and did not score his first points of the night until only 04:05 was left in the game on two free-throw attempts.

Millsap is not a player who must score the ball to be productive, because much of what he does well does not appear on the statistics sheet, but to only end up with two points to shoot 0-3 in a game with 238 points in it, there must something more wrong.

Maybe it helps him to rest a little longer while he tries to get healthy again, because he seems to let the Nuggets flow a little differently when he is also attacking in a rhythm.