Good, bad & ugly: gold nuggets fall for Pacers after the fourth quarter collapses

January 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indiana Pacers ahead Domantas Sabonis (11) and Denver Nuggets ahead Mason Plumlee (24) battle for the ball in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Sport TODAY

The Denver Nuggets faced their Sunday-evening game with the Indiana Pacers fresh from an overtime thriller against the Golden State Warriors after losing no less than 19 points.

The Nuggets used a large 4th quarter and strongly their defense came too late to force overtime and exclude the Warriors from there.

Malik Beasley and Michael Porter Jr. were great off the bench and helped the Nuggets get back into the game with a combination of 45 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.

Denver wanted to use that big push in the fourth quarter and start their game against the Pacers with more energy.

Denver started well, but couldn’t close Indiana because the Pacers escaped with a win of 115-107.

In a game in which the Pacers won 41-26 in the fourth quarter, I give you the good, bad and ugly.

Good – Good defensive start

The Nuggets did not get to the start they wanted at the offensive, because they could only get 21 points at the end of the first quarter at 37.5% shooting from the field, but one thing that stood out was their defense.

Denver limited the Pacers to only 15 points on 28% shooting from the field and also did not allow Indiana to hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter as they went 0-6 out of the arc. Denver threw a shutout until 7:49 was left in the first quarter.

She put the great defensive start of Denver in the driver’s seat for the rest of the half, because the Pacers ran off the 3-point line, were unable to get an open view of the edge and had to work extremely hard for extra possessions.

The defense of Denver was a bit of a funk to start playing lately and after the Warriors had 131 points in their last game, the defense was central to Sunday’s game.

The Nuggets maintained their defensive momentum in the second quarter as the Nuggets led 50-44 in half.

Indiana stayed away because the Nuggets had a 29-19 rebound in half and the defense was in the lead in the first half for Denver.

When the Nuggets can make a good start with their defense first, this sets the tone for the rest of the game and Denver can determine the direction of the game from there.

Poor – first half three-point photography

The defense led the way for the Nuggets in the first half, limiting the Pacers to just 44 points, and it was the first half that the Nuggets claimed in Indiana within their will.

The Nuggets recovered the ball exceptionally well, did not let the Pacers walk any further and dominated on the inside.

Halfway through Denver had 32 points in the paint, but one big reason the Nuggets had to go in was because of how badly they shot from the bow.

Denver missed many open eyes from deep into the first half because Nikola Jokic was the only Nuggets player to hit a 3-pointer at break.

The Nuggets shot 43% out of the field during the break and it was not due to their open appearance being able to hit. Denver went 1-10 from deep.

Indiana, on the other hand, started to shoot the ball a bit slowly because they were unable to hit a shot from deep in the first frame, but turned it around in the second quarter when they went 5-9 beyond the bow.

Denver was able to maintain the lead they had built at an early stage, even without shots, but in the end it set the tone for the rest of the game and the Nuggets could never turn things around.

Denver must find a balance where their attack flows both inside and out, so that they can build large leads and get into a rhythm.

Ugly – Fourth Quarter Collapse

It is extremely difficult to beat a team if you pass 3-23 and also 22-32 from the free-throw line. It’s even harder if you get a bank player to score 18 points in the fourth quarter alone, but that’s exactly what happened and led to the loss of Nuggets.

Former Nuggets draw Pick Doug McDermott had a season-high 24 points in the night when he went 9-10 off the field and 6-7 from behind.

Domantas Sabonis was also able to help close the Nuggets, as he made a number of timely shots, reflected well and had one of his best all-round games of the season.

Sabonis ended with a triple-double of 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. He had eight points in the final piece and was also ultra-aggressive on the boards.

Indiana stayed behind most of the game, but turned it on when it mattered the most. The Pacers only took their first lead of the game within four minutes when they won the final frame 41-26 and did not look back.

While the Pacers came in the last frame, the Nuggets wavered.

Jokic had an impressive game in which he ended with 30 points and 10 rebounds, but was nowhere to be found in the fourth quarter. He had two free throws in the fourth and did not record a field goal, as he shot only twice.

The Nuggets must find a way to not only shoot at home, but also to find a way to close games.

Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap have not seen it seemed too much for the Nuggets to overcome, but Denver must better maintain the defensive intensity during the game and also feed their best player.

This was a disappointing loss for Denver.