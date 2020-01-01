Good, bad and ugly: the nuggets fall before the Rockets after the collapse of the fourth quarter

Loading...

December 31, 2019; Houston, Texas, United States; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) takes a shot from inside against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets entered their New Year's Eve game against the Houston Rockets with a record of 23-9 and after a close victory against the Sacramento Kings.

In his victory against the Kings, a bright spot for the Nuggets was the first start of the first round pick of the 2018 draft Michael Porter Jr., who jumped into the initial lineup due to injuries to Gary Harris (shin) and Paul Millsap (knee) . In his first start of the race, Porter finished with 19 points, the team's maximum.

The Nuggets have been a little beaten, but the Houston Rockets have also been dealing with their own health problems, since James Harden (toe), Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela (heel) did not play in their last game.

Everyone, except Harris, returned to action to end the 2019 calendar year with the Rockets organizing a stellar fourth quarter to secure victory. Denver recovered in the game, but it wasn't all because Houston finished the year with a dominant victory of 130-104. With that, I give you the good, the bad and the ugly.

Good: the third quarter of Jokic

The Nuggets played badly to start the game, as they dug a deficit of 17 points in the first half. They could not stop, allowed the Rockets to get open glances, and were not in an offensive flow.

The Nuggets turned around to start the second half while fighting in the game and were a surprising distance behind a third quarter of 37 points.

The Nuggets won the box 37-23 and was behind the play of Nikola Jokic.

Jokic was a little shy in the first half with only six points when he shot 3-7 from the field, but made adjustments at halftime so that the Nuggets returned to the game.

He came to life in the third quarter as he only had 13 points in the box. He also cleaned the glass and also participated in the defensive side.

While finishing the game with six turnovers, it was while trying to make the moves happen. He started a race in Denver that saw the Nuggets return to the game and showed that when he is focused and aggressive, the game is easy for him.

Bad – First quarter defense

The Nuggets had another slow start and the Houston Rockets made them pay for it.

Denver was without Gary Harris, the best perimeter defender of the Nuggets, for his second consecutive game and his absence was definitely felt; especially on the defensive side.

The Rockets reached an early advantage and did not look back, as they pushed the pace offensively and also raised their three-point shots, which had to be a point of emphasis for the Nuggets that were heading for the game. Still, they were ineffective to slow Houston and get them off the three-point line.

On the offensive, Houston attacked Jamal Murray on multiple occasions and also tried to extend the great men of the Nuggets in ISO situations to remove the mismatch or lack.

That strategy proved effective as the Rockets led 38-26 at the end of the quarter and had an inside-out attack that gave them their great advantage.

The second quarter was no better for the Nuggets, as Houston pushed its lead even further and led by 17 points in half with its dynamic duo leading the way.

Westbrook was aggressive from the beginning and made things extremely difficult for the Nuggets from the beginning. He had 18 points in 8-14 shots from the field and also four assists to accompany him. Harden had 15 points and went 3-4 from beyond the goal.

The Nuggets have to find a way to not have so many slow starts, especially against these high-scoring teams that have the ability to build a great advantage and close the door to any attempt to return.

Ugly – Terrible beginning of the fourth quarter

The Nuggets lost 17 points in half, but achieved a third quarter of 37 points that reduced the deficit to only three points.

It seemed that the Nuggets were going to fight to turn it into a game, but then the Rockets achieved a 16-3 race that opened it again for Houston.

The race that Denver had was built around Jokic and had a solid third quarter. Houston head coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni responded by keeping Harden in the game to start the last quarter against the Nuggets banking unit and ended up being the biggest difference in the game, as it gave momentum to Houston against the second Nuggets unit.

Harden and Westbrook remained aggressive against the Nuggets and also obtained some points from their reserves. Isaiah Hartenstein recorded a double double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Gordon had 12 points and Ben McLemore connected three triples to finish with nine points.

The Nuggets did not finish the calendar year as they wanted, as they fell to the Rockets and it was the play in the fourth quarter that led to the loss.