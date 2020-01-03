Good, bad and ugly: Michael Porter Jr.'s race day leads Nuggets to beat the Pacers

Loading...

January 2, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, United States; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dips the ball against the center of the Indiana Pacers Myles Turner (33) during the third quarter at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets concluded 2019 with a 26-point loss to the Houston Rockets in which their defense did not show up and allowed 130 points in the season. The Nuggets recovered in that game to reach three points in the second half, but could not overcome a late push from the Rockets.

Denver sought to recover on its second five-game tour against an Indiana Pacers team that has been one of the best home groups in the entire NBA.

The second half of the Nuggets' push gave them a 124-116 victory over the Pacers in a game that Michael Porter Jr. finished with 25 points in his career and with that, I give them the good, the bad and the ugly.

Well: the best game of Porter Jr.

When the Nuggets selected Porter Jr. with the fourteenth selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, they knew they were getting a special player, but they also knew it would take some time to finally get going.

On Thursday night, Porter Jr. had his first big moment.

Porter Jr. is a player that fans have wanted head coach Michael Malone to play more, as he has shown signs of promise in the small amount of minutes he has received, but in Thursday's game, with Jokic dealing with problems Of fouls from the beginning, Malone had no choice but to play Porter Jr. anymore. That led Porter Jr. to have his best game as a professional.

Porter Jr. shot the ball well, made smart readings on the defensive end of the floor, and when the Denver offensive needed to get underway, the Nuggets made sure to find their 2018 first-round pick.

MPJ has a new personal record with more than 9 minutes in the room!

23 points in 10-11 shots in just 18 minutes of action!

Porter Jr. finished with his new 25-point personal record in 11-12 shots from the field and the Nuggets made sure to get through it at the end of the game while continuing to deliver.

Lately, his confidence was fully displayed and this offensive attack was inevitable. It has been placed over four consecutive games where it has marked the ball with relative ease.

The Nuggets banking unit has been running to start the season and Porter Jr. is a player who has been working to gain Malone's trust. Perhaps this is the game that starts what appears to be an illustrious race.

Bad – Defensively slow start

The slow start for the Nuggets on the defensive side of the court continued as, at one point in the first quarter, 14 points fell.

The Nuggets tried to get an offensive base by pressing the pace and going out and running, but they relied heavily on the three-point shots that allowed the Pacers to get easy baskets at the opposite end of the floor.

While the Nuggets had to fight for almost all the baskets, the Pacers got what they wanted in the opening draw, since their 37 points at the end of the first quarter were the fourth of the season with the highest Indiana score.

The Nuggets' defense in the first quarter was non-existent as Denver allowed the Pacers to shoot a huge 71% from the field and 4-5 from the deep.

TJ Warren and Jeremy Lamb scored at will in the first quarter. Warren finished with 10 points and Lamb added 8 with an inside-out approach that made the Nuggets have to adapt to stop those two players.

The Denver defense got a little in the second quarter when the Nuggets recovered and won the 35-27 draw and turned the game in half with just two points.

The Nuggets' point of emphasis has to be on how these games begin because allowing a team of Indiana caliber to shoot more than 70% from the field during a quarter is a disaster recipe; Especially on the road.

Ugly: Nikola Jokic's problem

One of the few blows in Nikola Jokic that he has to keep working on is his decision making when it comes to faults.

While there are fouls that come with having to defend some of the most talented players in the world, there are also times when the great Nuggets man eliminates fouls due to frustration.

Jokic did a bit of that from the beginning, since the Nuggets' big guy could only play eight minutes in the first half due to foul problems.

He picked up two quick fouls and was forced to sit down as a result and then, as soon as he returned to the game, stepped forward to provide defense of the aid side in an attempt to block, but committed a foul on Lamb, who converted the first final that sent the big man from Denver back to the bank.

With Jokic out of the rotation, the Nuggets had to rely on Jamal Murray to hit multiple difficult shots in the first half, as well as Porter Jr. to have their best game of their career to secure victory. While all these factors were good increases, Denver needs his great man on the court and playing.

Jokic was able to put his stamp on the game in the second half, as he set out to enter the game and play bully-ball with the smaller Pacers frontcourt. He did not finish with a single assistance in the game, his first time since the 2017 season, but he was aggressive.

Jokic finished with 20 points only in the second half when he went 8-8 from the free throw line and applied pressure on the Indiana bigs.

If he plays for the full game, it is not known how much he could have finished.

Denver was lucky enough to get away with the victory, as the Nuggets received a full effort from the team, but it could have been a little easier if the big Nuggets man didn't get into foul trouble.