Good, bad and ugly: gold nuggets fight, but fall overtime to Detroit

February 2, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the opening tip in Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

On Super Bowl Sunday, there was a bit of hardwood action when the stony Denver Nuggets traveled east to face the Detroit Pistons in their first game of the entire season.

The Nuggets went fresh in the game on Sunday after two of their most impressive victories of the season – a hellacious back-to-back set against the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks – and they looked to make that three-straight with a win in Detroit despite having more players injured for Denver.

Detroit went into the game losers of five-straight games and they were also without their franchise player Blake Griffin who underwent a seasonal operation last month.

The Nuggets went up sharply early in the game, but Detroit used a hefty run to get back into the game and closed Denver over time.

Denver made a brave attempt, despite being understaffed and tired, but they couldn’t get away with the win, because they fell in the 128-123 extension and with that I give you the good, bad and ugly.

Good – Nuggets have a seasonal opening quarter

It was not only an early start for the Nuggets, but they had played three games in four days, were Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap without starters and were also Mason Plumlee and Michael Porter Jr. without reservations.

They were exhausted and had an empty set-up.

Nevertheless, Denver came out of the gate hot and showed no signs of wear.

The Nuggets even had one of their best opening quarters of the entire season, as they achieved a season-high 44 points to open the game.

Denver led 44-30 after the first quarter thanks to a flurry of baskets when they went early and often to Nikola Jokic. He understood that he had the mismatch against Andre Drummond and was assertive against the best rebound big man in the entire NBA.

Jokic closed the opening quarter with eight points, five rebounds and also four assists.

While Jokic got going early, it was a joint effort of the Nuggets in general because they were ultra-productive as a unit.

Denver shot a scorching 69.2% out of the field and also has 12 assists to zero turnover, which was a big reason that they achieved a big lead.

The Nuggets came in because they had 20 points and also received help from their bank to start one of the best starts of the season.

Poor – Abandoned second quarter

No matter how large the Nuggets played in the first quarter, there was a decline in the second because the Pistons immediately returned to a striking distance.

After the first quarter, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said he was satisfied with the attack but did not like how his team played defense. He understood that the Pistons were a team that would not give up and would return immediately.

Detroit did exactly that because they used a huge run in the second quarter to get back into the game.

The Nuggets gained 21 points in the first quarter, but Denver was behind 68-65 during the break.

Detroit went on a 24-2 run to get back into the game right away, as they took away the offensive power that the Nuggets had earlier in the game.

At the break, Detroit was led by Sekou Doumbouya who had 17 points to lead them in their big turn around. Bruce Brown also had 12 points.

The Detroit bench also had a 27-13 advantage over the second unit of the Nuggets and played a major role in the Pistons that came back into the game and went into the lead with a lead.

The Nuggets continue to struggle to find ways to close teams’ doors after taking a big lead in the game. Against the Pistons it was a collapse in the second quarter that eventually got its back in this matchup and eventually won the game.

Ugly – Nuggets struggling to close

Denver was burning hot and this looked like a game the Nuggets would run away with, but fatigue eventually played a role.

The Nuggets had a great start to the game and brought in their highest scoring quarter of a game this season, and also led through no less than 21 points, but then the Nuggets attack collapsed and their defense could not come to the ground.

The Pistons ran to get back into the game and also gave the Nuggets a different look as they went into the game a few different times and it took too long for the Nuggets to figure out how to get around it.

Denver finally came into a stream and fought through their fatigue and found a way to force overtime, but this was a game that Denver could have won at the last possession.

Denver had the ball with 26.8 seconds left in the game with the game at 111-111.

Jokic is one of the league’s most link players this season and also had 33 points in the game, but Will Barton III is with whom the Nuggets have gone to take the final shot in the regulations.

Barton III took a good look at it, but Jokic was wide open there when Barton missed the shot and sent it in the extension.

In the extension, the Nuggets attack came to a halt again when Detroit won the extra 17-12 period to end their five-game losing streak.

The Nuggets deserve praise for the way they fought and hung in the game, but if you have a big head start and you have the ability to give it to your best player, give it to him and live with the results.