Good, bad and ugly: gold nuggets collect late, but fall home with Cavaliers

January 11, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers Center Tristan Thompson (13) commits an attempt by Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) in the second half of the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

The Denver Nuggets achieve an impressive win in a wire-to-wire game with the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets won in the final seconds on a shot from Nikola Jokic that still regards him as one of the match players in the entire competition.

The Nuggets had two starters behind them and were still able to pull out to end a tough five-game road trip in which they went 3-2.

Denver then returned home for a back-to-back set with the first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Nuggets looking for some kind of rhythm.

The Nuggets didn’t find that rhythm, because they suffered a loss of 111-103 for Cleveland. Now Denver continues to look for answers to reach the same intensity for teams of less than 500.

In a game in which the Nuggets sleep for 45 minutes before finally turning it on in the last quarter, I give you the good, bad and ugly.

Good – fourth quarter rally

In a game that is so ugly, there aren’t many things that stand out as positive for the Nuggets. This was a game for which Denver was not suitable, that played terribly, but still had a chance to win.

Although this will fall in the growing collection of the “worst losses of the season” group, it was a game in which the Nuggets again had a solid fourth quarter. It just wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Denver struggled to get something going for the entire game and it was obvious that they didn’t take their first lead before 4:42 was left in the fourth quarter, which was short-lived as the Cavaliers scored on the subsequent possession.

At one point, the Nuggets fell by no less than 17 points before they ran into that deficit and reached their point in the last frame.

Head coach Michael Malone tried to put some energy into his team during the game in different ways, just to show his team signs of life and it wasn’t shown until the fourth quarter.

Malone changed the bank rotation, rested his starters at different speeds than they were used to and even went with a zone.

A strategy that Malone followed that proved to be effective and brought them at a striking distance is change with whom he decided to close.

With Paul Millsap out of play due to an injury and with Gary Harris and Jerami Grant struggling, he decided to go with Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee next to the starters.

That unit put together the best run of the game and even took the lead.

Denver won the final frame 32-26 and looked like they would win another victory in the late game.

Cleveland closed the Nuggets with a few daggers from the late game, but with a back-to-back game against an understaffed Clippers team in Los Angeles, maybe the Nuggets use their fourth quarterly rally as a bit of momentum against a Clippers team they will certainly be ready from start to finish.

Poor – Poor first quarter sets the tone

There is lethargic to open a game because of overseeing a team and the game is played.

The way the Nuggets came out in the opening quarters against the Cavaliers was a bit of both and is an important reason that Denver could not overcome the hole they had previously built.

Denver followed 23-18 after the opening frame when the Cavaliers were painted and found their way with the Nuggets.

The Nuggets played heavy basketball, showed Cleveland players a few open cans on the edge and couldn’t touch anything.

The Nuggets shot only 32% from the field in the opening quarter and 0-8 from outside the arc without trying to claim any form of dominance from within.

Denver did not attempt a free-throw in the first quarter and relied on shots that did not fall, which was a recipe for disaster.

In addition, Kevin Love was able to influence the game from within. He finished the first quarter with seven points and eight rebounds and that led him to a big night.

Denver eventually settled in the fourth quarter, but then it was too late. Starting games slowly and allowing teams to gain confidence and momentum only leads to losses and the Nuggets found that the hard way.

Ugly – Gary Harris’ shooting continues

There was a lot of ugly in the Saturday game when the Cavaliers came out and embarrassed the Nuggets. Cleveland won the rebound battle, took the lead early, overcame the late rally and looked like they wanted it more.

There seemed to be a lid on the edge for the Nuggets as a team against the Cavaliers, but the only player in particular who had been a bit of a funk lately – especially from outside the arc – was Harris, who also wore in the Saturday’s game.

When Harris buzzes and runs synchronously at both ends of the floor, the Nuggets are at their best. That has not been the case.

During the Nuggets road trip, Harris only got double digits once when he went 2-16 behind. He went 31.6% out of the field in January in the game for January, but also a terrible 12.5% ​​of the 3-point line.

He wore that in Saturday’s game where he went 3-11 from the field and 1-5 from the outside.

Harris spent most of the fourth quarter on the couch when Malone decided to go over with Morris.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Malone spoke about his starting gun who came back to a zone and found a rhythm. Hopefully it will be fast if the Nuggets have suddenly fallen to the 21st in the competition in three-point shooting percentage and its efficiency has been a big part of it lately.