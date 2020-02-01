Good, bad and ugly: gold nuggets achieve the most impressive victory of 2019-20 with a win over Bucks

January 31, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Denver Nuggets ahead Will Barton (5) dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks monitors Wesley Matthews (9) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

When they entered the Denver Nuggets matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, it seemed that the Nuggets had no chance of winning.

The Bucks are actually the most dominant team in the NBA and they are led by the most feared player of the competition in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Denver was suspended and exhausted, but despite everything that was stacked against them, Denver won 127-115.

The Nuggets won as a team despite their injuries and lack of rest and with that, here is the good, bad and ugly of the Nuggets winning the Bucks.

Good – Every Nuggets player had a hand in the win

There were so many reasons for the Nuggets to lose against the Bucks (which will be described later in this story), but the most impressive aspect of the Nuggets victory is how every player who recorded the playing time helped the Nuggets with their most impressive victory of the year.

Monte Morris had several clutch buckets and played strong defense on its way to 14 points at 5-9 shooting.

Will Barton III was the best Nuggets player all night when he set the tone for his team. He scored regularly and from everywhere on the floor, returned relentlessly, created open shots for his teammates and was also productive on defense. He finished with a team high of 24 points with seven rebounds and eight assists.

Torrey Craig started on a small lead and was an immediate shot of adrenaline for a Nuggets team that started slowly. He did an admirable task in defending Antetokounmpo and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes of action.

Jerami Grant was a defensive monster when he collected seven blocks in 32 minutes. He did not shoot well, but still added 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals to his seven-block night while continuing to show that he can be trusted to slow elite wings when Denver needs him.

As usual, Nikola Jokic regularly dropped dips to his teammates, but Jokic was far from perfect despite flirting with a triple-double. He finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, but shot only 7-17 from the field and turned the ball three times. He was far from the problem, but Jokic was not at his best against the Bucks.

The Nuggets played four players off the bench and all four gave Denver great minutes. Juancho Hernangomez finally saw his shot fall in the first half when he added 10 quick points to the Nuggets-total. Hernangomez is struggling mighty, making his 12 points and five rebounds more important than the figures immediately suggest. Hopefully this is the start of a more productive version of Hernangomez.

Michael Porter Jr. also had a very strong game before his night was aborted due to an ankle problem that is not believed to be serious. Porter logged another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to go with two blocks and one handle in 25 minutes of action.

Malik Beasley came in and set fire to the nets with his shooting. He hit 5-10 3-pointers en route to 16 points, four rebounds and two steels in 27 minutes.

Finally, but certainly not the least, PJ Dozier again gave the Nuggets a number of extremely strong minutes. Dozier finished with 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals and was stable for the Nuggets all night.

By the time the last buzzer sounded, all nine players who scored minutes for the Nuggets managed to score in double digits. Denver also hit 22-46 3-pointers and also had 29 assists against only 12 turnovers.

This was a complete team victory through Denver.

Bad – Denver is still playing without four of their key players

As has been most of January, the Nuggets continue to treat injuries and were without three of their starters in Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap, as well as Mason Plumlee backup center for their fight with the Bucks.

Given that the Nuggets played with very little rest (more on that later), their injuries made things even more difficult and it seems that there is no relief in sight.

Murray is still working due to a sprain of the left ankle that has put him offside for the last nine games, including Denver’s matchup with Milwaukee. Mason Plumlee is also expected to continue to miss games with a straight cube-shaped injury to his foot and his original timeline of two to four weeks brings his return somewhere after the All-Star break. Finally, Millsap’s knee problem is described as a bruise / sprain of the left knee. It looks like Millsap might be able to play if Denver needed him to play, but his return is still completely in doubt. Chances are that none of these three will return for the All-Star break.

Moreover, Gary Harris missed his second-straight game for personal reasons that didn’t help matters. Michael Porter Jr. also came awkwardly on his ankle and was returned to the dressing room for further testing. Porter did not return to the game, but Malone said after the game via the Altitude TV broadcast that Porter was cheerful and his problem did not seem too serious.

Ugly – Playing nuggets by exhaustion

Although playing a back-to-back on the second night is almost easy, this current back-to-back is extremely helpful for the Nuggets.

The night before he took over the Bucks, he fought and defeated the Utah Jazz on national TV in a competition that would only end at 8:30 PM MDT. Then, around midnight, after a delay, the Nuggets boarded a plane to fly to Milwaukee. During the flight, the Nuggets lost an hour due to time change. When they finally arrived at their hotel, it was almost five in the morning in Milwaukee and Denver had just over 14 hours before hiring the best team of the National Basketball Association, led by the best player in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Somehow, despite the brutal nature of their schedule, the Nuggets entered Milwaukee and attacked the Bucks for all four quarters without fear until they came up with the most impressive victory, as Malone was hired as head coach of the Nuggets.

The best way to summarize the Nuggets victory was that it felt like the Nuggets of the 2018-19 season. They played as if their lives were in balance even though they were so exhausted by injuries and so exhausted. They played with passion, ruthlessness and a fire that led them through the ups and downs of the game.

It is still unbelievable that the Nuggets have managed to win this victory. This was the most obvious planned loss that was possible, but the Nuggets did not fold and managed to beat the best in the competition, despite their less than ideal circumstances.