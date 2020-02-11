Good, bad and great: nuggets collect second half too much for the Spurs

February 10, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets ahead Paul Millsap (4) celebrates with guard PJ Dozier (35) in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Sport TODAY

The Denver Nuggets went into a three-game winning streak on Monday-evening and were fresh from a win over the Phoenix Suns where Jamal Murray exploded for 36 points.

Denver led that momentum in Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, where they had to overcome a deficit of 23 points, but came back and had one of their best second half of the season.

The Nuggets beat the Spurs 127-120 to go to 38-16 in the season, which is their best start in the franchise history and with that I give you the good, bad and great.

Good – Paul Millsap shines on his birthday

The Nuggets looked down and out of the game in the first half and it would have been understood if head coach Michael Malone threw the towel in the middle of this.

With the Nuggets losing energy fast and staring at a 20: 4-point 4:59 deficit in the third quarter, Malone looked at his veteran to give Denver a spark and what he did was one of the hottest performances he’d had in a Nuggets uniform.

On his 35th birthday, Millsap had a vintage evening that not only brought the Nuggets back into play, but eventually ended Denver with a win.

The Nuggets had a sensational third quarter that was fueled by Millsap. Denver won the third frame 36-26 and got an extra push from their defensive anchor to get back into the game and won it from there. Millsap had eight points in the frame and also came up with some big rebounds, a block and a big help-side defense that helped the Nuggets collect momentum.

He carried that momentum to the fourth quarter when he finished with 16 of his 22 points in the second half when he gave the Nuggets a head start before he sat down for the remainder of the game due to his minute limitation.

The Nuggets showed resilience and fighting in the second half when they leaned on their experienced leader to show them the way and he did not disappoint, eventually winning the game.

Poor – First quarter defensive battle

This was a game in which the Nuggets defense came flat and the Spurs made sure they made sure they paid for it, while they got up early and built up a big lead.

The Nuggets ran 10 points behind the opening frame while the Spurs hung 40 points on the Nuggets.

The lead of San Antonio in the first quarter of 40-30 was due to the fact that the Spurs got all the shots they wanted. They were 7-9 from outside the arc when they got an open look, but the Spurs also made it a point to give the ball around until they found the open man who kept the Nuggets defense moving and could not move fast enough rotate.

The spores sprayed 62% of the field into the opening frame, and while their shot fell from the depth, they also came in the paint that opened the attack and kept the floor at bay. LaMarcus Aldridge also seemed to have his way early to get him ready for his big night. Aldridge had 17 points after the first quarter when he went in and finished, but also hit two 3-pointers.

The Nuggets attack struggled to get in sync, but managed to set some points to keep them in the game early. The defense is the reason that the Nuggets followed early because they couldn’t get many stops and that led to San Antonio making a warm and confident start.

The Nuggets must come out with more energy and make more effort to open games so that they don’t have to fight so late to get back into the game.

Great – Starters get up late

With the win, the Nuggets now have a winning series of four games and this is perhaps the best win of all.

Denver was dominated in the first half before it was finally put together and had one of their best offensive halves of the entire season.

Nikola Jokic was named the Western Conference Player of the Week because he was in tears lately. He averages 27.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 8.3 helps a match for the Nuggets in their three wins last week because he is aggressive and assertive at both ends of the floor. Although he did not score in the same way as last week, he still had a major influence on the game.

The Nuggets All-Star ended with 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds because he was the only Nuggets starter with a positive plus-minus. His production opened things up for Denver.

Millsap provided the spark to catch up with Denver, but it was Murray who helped close the Spurs.

Murray seemed to have returned from his ankle injury.

In the Nuggets three wins last week, he had an average of 29 points per game and was ultra-efficient on the field that added a new layer to the Nuggets offense.

Murray finished with 14 points in the fourth quarter, as he had a team-high 26 points in the game and his ability to close the Spurs is the reason why the Nuggets won the game and went to their best record in franchise history.