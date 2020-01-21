Good, awesome, and ugly: Nuggets tame Timberwolves in Minnesota

January 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (20) dribbles against Denver Nuggets in the third quarter Michael Porter Jr. (1) at Target Center. Compulsory credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Denver Nuggets are still looking for their groove, they continue to accumulate victories and that exact scenario took place in Minnesota against the Timberwolves who defeated the Nuggets 107-100 to achieve their 30th win in 43 attempts.

The Nuggets were led by Michael Porter Jr., who impresses more and more as the season progresses. Despite the great game from Porter, the achievements of Nikola Jokic and Will Barton III were just as important for the Denver goal of winning another big win.

With the win, the Nuggets win profile continues to look better and, having said that, here’s the good, awesome, and ugly thing about Denver’s victory over Minnesota.

Good – Michael Porter Jr. continues to show that he can be the superstar Denver is looking for

For decades the question that came up above the Nuggets franchise was: “how can they get superstar talent?” And it seems that the answer was simpler than it seemed all the time.

The only thing Denver had to do was hire Tim Connelly, president of basketball operations, who found their first superstar in Nikola Jokic and put him together with the 41st of the 2014 NBA design. With the added benefit of looking back, it seems obvious. lying choice, but the idea of ​​building around Jokic – one of the most unique superstars of all time – was just as unpredictable as it was genius.

Then, after building a strong team around Jokic, Connelly waved again at the fences and took a chance at Porter with the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA design, which at that time had only one surgical operation on his back, but still came up with some striking red flags in terms of his health.

Now, two years after setting up Porter, the Nuggets look like they’ve found their superstar combination for Jokic, drastically reducing the chances of Denver achieving their NBA championship goals to Mile High City could improve.

For proof, look no further than Porter’s performance against the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets entered the Target Center to face Minnesota under less ideal circumstances. They were on the second night of a back-to-back, on their way, missing three of their starters, and fighting with a division rival in a game that could have major consequences for sowing in the Western Conference.

Despite all that, Porter went outside and placed 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists on the bench in 30 minutes. Porter hit 7-12 shots, was 4-8 of the three-point range and achieved only one turnover.

In its 30-minute action, the Nuggets surpassed the Timberwolves by 17 points and, while plus / min is usually an unreliable statistic, the eye test supported those figures. Porter immediately led to improved team play by the Nuggets and he was a huge reason for the scary victory of Denver. He hit 3-pointers, reached the edge, drew errors, threw dime after dime at his teammates, and he did it all while being an elite rebounder. By the time the last buzzer sounded, Porter’s 14 rebounds were most of all players in both teams.

Porter still has many questions to answer, but he has demonstrated that he has the skills to be one of the best basketball elites.

Great – Nuggets win an important victory on the road against division rival Minnesota Timberwolves

Not all profits or losses are made equal and the profit that the Nuggets managed to achieve against the Timberwolves could become a big one in the big picture of things.

There are a few reasons why this Nuggets win was so important, so let’s go step by step.

The first reason why Denver’s matchup with Minnesota was so important is that it was a division matchup. The reason that is important is because a team’s division record comes into play when tiebreakers are settled. This may seem premature to talk about the season, barely halfway through, but at the time of writing, the Nuggets are in a threefold band with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers for the second seed in the death glove that is the Western Conference . Despite being tied to those two teams, the Nuggets are currently holding the second seed because of their unbroken 6-0 record against their division. Simply put: the more wins against a team against their own division, the greater the chance that they will make and improve their seeding heading to the play-offs. Denver is one of only three teams that are still unbeaten in their division games and that is a very good sign.

Secondly, the Nuggets had no cause whatsoever to win this game, so they allegedly make free money. Denver played on the road for their sixth game in 10 nights on the second night of a back-to-back – as their third consecutive nevertheless in a row – after landing in the middle of the night in Minnesota that was a cool five degrees outside when the Nuggets landed. Oh, and besides, they were without Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap where Will Barton III was in pain.

To win that game, guts were needed, so Denver dug deep and got away to win a big win.

Ugly – Nuggets go to Houston with tons of guys beaten up

Although the victory was the most important, the Nuggets did not get it for free.

Although they are not like Murray, Harris and Millsap – three starters – the Nuggets must now also worry about the status of Mason Plumlee, who came off a rebound and his ankle rolled pretty badly.

Plumlee was able to play in the second half, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game that he was surprised that Plumlee was playing after the injury. If Plumlee misses time besides Millsap, the Nuggets will suddenly have to deal with Jokic and Jerami Grant as their only two real bigs in the team and many questions to answer. Would they play Grant as their backup center and start Porter when sending power? Would they start Grant and just stagger him to bank setups and play him for a few minutes? How many minutes will Jokic play without Millsap or Plumlee active? All these questions currently have no answers and there will be no answers until further testing is done on the Plumlee ankle.

To make matters worse, during his press conference after the game, Malone revealed that he wasn’t sure whether Will Barton III would play against the Timberwolves at all. His injury is still a mystery that he has not been in the Nuggets injury report lately.

Denver takes over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night and there is no idea who will play and who will be out, but one thing is certain – Denver will have to manage the health of a good number of players as they accelerate for the playoffs.