Good, amazing and ugly: gold nuggets win most unlikely victory of NBA season 2019-2020 in Utah

February 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15) responds after a violation against Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) (not shown) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Compulsory credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

For the Nuggets fifth game in seven days, they were on the second night of a back-to-back in snowy Salt Lake City, where they would compete against division opponent Utah Jazz.

Almost everything was an advantage for the Jazz. Denver had flown all night while the Jazz had three days off. Denver had seven active players while the Jazz was mostly healthy. Denver played in Utah where they had not won since Ty Lawson was a member of the Nuggets.

In spite of all that, the Nuggets won their most impressive victory in the recent recollection, and here is the good, big and ugly victory of Denver in Utah.

Good – Gold nuggets somehow win despite everything that is against them

Denver played their fifth game in seven days.

It was the second night of a back-to-back.

Denver had to fly overnight and landed in a snow-covered Salt Lake City where they didn’t win since Ty Lawson put on a Nuggets uniform.

To make matters worse, the Nuggets had only seven active players – Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Gary Harris, Torrey Craig, Nikola Jokic, Vlatko Cancar and P.J. Dozier – and the only power forward of center on the roster was Jokic.

As icing on the cake, Jazz had three days of rest before it took over Denver.

Somehow the Denver Nuggets managed to beat the Jazz 98-95 behind an incredible defense, a full team performance, a naughty performance by Murray despite persistent ankle pain and a historic game by Jokic.

Murray finished with 31 points on 26 shots while shooting 4-9 from a three-point range in no less than 42 minutes, although it was crystal clear that he was not 100% healthy. Murray also added two rebounds, four assists and one block for a good measure, but the most encouraging thing about Murray’s game was the fact that he hunted three-point shots with more consistency. He must generate more triples and he has played with that thought process at the forefront of his mind.

Jokic also had a historic night, but more about him in a bit.

Morris also had a quiet but extremely productive night. He finished with 15 points on 7-12 shoot to go with two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes as a starter. Denver does not win without its contributions.

Even Cancar was helpful because he played a strong defense and played an admirable job as a backup center. Dozier also had a strong defensive performance in addition to his static line of five points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Nobody gave the Nuggets a chance to get a snowball in hell in Utah with so many things stacked on top of each other. No matter how unlikely the win was, the Nuggets got away with their ninth consecutive win against their division that is the best in the Western Conference.

Simply put, this was the Nuggets best regular season win since Michael Malone took over the coaching duties of the team. What an incredible achievement.

Great – the historic game from Nikola Jokic

30 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

I still haven’t been able to completely wrap my head with that absolutely absurd static rule of Nikola Jokic in Denver’s completely unlikely win over Jazz, so instead of trying to explain how insane it is, let’s look at some historical context we?

Jokic is only the ninth player in NBA history with more than 30 points, more than 20 rebounds and more than 10 assists in a single game between Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, DeMarcus Cousins, George McGinnis , David Lee and Billy Cunningham.

Jokic reached those figures in just 39 minutes, which is equal to the fastest that everyone has collected with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a match.

Jokic is the third youngest player to ever reach those numbers after Jabbar and Oscar Robertson – who had five of those games before he turned 25.

All those facts are incredible in themselves, but the Nuggets did not have two starters and their entire line-up with five men. With only seven healthy players, including Jokic, he decided that he would win the Nuggets and that is exactly what he did.

This is perhaps the best game that Jokic has ever played in the regular season.

Ugly – Denver has only seven active players

Prior to the tip, Malone had to look up rules about what happens if the Nuggets have a player’s mistake if Denver has only five active players because the Nuggets suddenly found themselves without half of their selection on the second night of a back-to-back against the Jazz.

First, injuries have destroyed the Nuggets depth. They had Will Barton III miss the game with inflammation of the right knee. Jerami Grant was also free after he sprained his judge against the Trail Blazers just one night ago. Michael Porter Jr. missed another match with an ankle injury. Also, as usual, Paul Millsap (bruising left knee) and Mason Plumlee (block wound on the right) did not arrive.

To make matters worse, the Nuggets agreed to trade in Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt in a mega-trade with four teams that has not yet been finalized, despite the deal being fully approved. That is why they did not get the benefit of using the players they have exchanged for. All three of Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh or Keita Bates-Diop were not with the team in Utah.

That left the Nuggets with seven active players. They started Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Torrey Craig and Nikola Jokic with P.J. Dozier and Vlatko Cancar who came from the bank.

Denver had no power forward active and Jokic was their only center, so Craig had to start with power forward and Cancer had to suck up minutes from the bank at power forward and center.

Despite that, Denver played well; especially in the first half. The odds were stacked against them, but Denver left it all on the field and came away with a shocking victory.