Good, amazing and amazing: Nuggets huge night on the shelves leads to Pelicans winning

January 24, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans send Zion Williamson (1) looking for a loose ball against Denver Nuggets, forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Compulsory credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets are a team that deals with quite a few injuries and have been playing for several weeks now without multiple starters.

Denver still managed to find ways to compete in competitions and on Friday, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106.

With that win, Denver took his 14th win on the road of the season and they are not even in the All-Star break.

Here’s my good, amazing and amazing as the Nuggets bully New Orleans on the boards as well as the Pelicans 35-13 in second chance points.

Good – Dominant opening half

Denver didn’t get much energy in their last game against the Houston Rockets, but it was a bit expected because they were without multiple starters and Houston already offers quite a bit of matchup problems.

The Nuggets wanted to change that in New Orleans.

Denver started the game with a lot of energy and made sure the ball went to his best player.

Nikola Jokic did a little bit of everything in the first quarter when Denver sent him the ball on almost every possession. He finished the opening frame with 12 points and also had four rebounds and three assists. He found open teammates, reached the free throw line and had New Orleans guard him early.

Denver led 37-28 after the first quarter and turned to their banking unit to give them solid minutes in the second quarter.

Because Denver misses a few key players in the rotation, the Nuggets had to go deep into their bank. Denver released a line-up from P.J Dozier, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt in the second quarter.

New Orleans got hot when that unit started to turn the ball around, but offensive rebound and fast-break opportunities began to become plentiful for the Nuggets, allowing them to hold New Orleans and go halfway with a lead of 63-56 in half.

Great – Supporting cast goes up

The starters of Nuggets all had a good game against New Orleans, but it’s great that the back pain of Michael Porter Jr. really was a minor problem because they needed everything they could get from him.

Porter put together another solid match – although there was no efficiency – against New Orleans and that all started in defense.

He missed his first few looks early, but allowed his defense to give him some speed and he rode it. He hit his first shot on a face-up 3-pointer and finally opened the rest of his attack.

Porter finished with 15 points when he hit three 3-pointers, but he also grabbed 10 boards, which led to his third double-double in four games.

The Nuggets needed a spark from Porter, but also got another one from their head coach Michael Malone.

Malone was ejected when he argued heavily about his team to get the same phone calls they didn’t get during the game and it kindled a few Nuggets players who needed an extra push.

Torrey Craig also stood out next to Porter.

Not only was he his usual and disturbing self on the defensive side when he came up with big stops for the Nuggets, but he also turned that bustle into offensive firepower.

TC for 3 !!

(📺: @AltitudeTV) pic.twitter.com/AOBBLAmrYk

– Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 25, 2020

Craig finished with 15 points in the game because he was able to hit three 3-pointers. He was also very active on the boards, as he finished with 10 rebounds and gave the Nuggets chances for the second chance.

When the Nuggets get a coordinated team effort from both their starters and players from their bank, they are a hard-to-beat team.

Great – embrace Nikola Jokic

“Passive.”

“Out of shape.”

“Get out.”

These were headlines floating around to start the season, because Jokic started a bit slow. But fast forward to the new calendar year and Jokic has once again been one of the very best big men in the entire competition and when his team needed him the most, he delivered it.

With Malone early in the locker room, Denver a few starters down and also on the last night of a three-game road trip, it would have been logical for the Nuggets to just pack it up and the stingy and rising Pelicans team an easy one victory.

Denver refused to go out without a fight and their refusal began with their All-Star great man.

GREAT MAN WITH 𝗥 𝗔 𝗡 𝗚 𝗘!

(📺: @AltitudeTV) pic.twitter.com/RR18uRtCaD

– Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 25, 2020

Jokic put together a dominant performance of 27 points and 12 rebounds, but he was also able to hand out seven assists and also record a season-high four steals.

Jokic has been very active on the defensive side of the floor and seemed to be against the pelicans everywhere, giving New Orleans a different look.

The great man of Nuggets did not have a good game and shot the ball from beyond the bow, as he finished 1-6 from deep before the game, but was sensational in every other aspect. With Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap still eliminated with injuries, he could bear the burden and carry the team to victory.