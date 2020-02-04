Goo Goo Dolls Preview Summer tour with new video ‘Autumn Leaves’

Multi-platinum alt rockers Goo Goo Dolls are planning to hit the road this summer to support their 2019 album, Miracle pill.

The Buffalo band teased their upcoming North American run on Tuesday morning with a brand new video for the song “Autumn Leaves.”

The newest single from their pop-facing LP, “Autumn Leaves”, is an uplifting piano rock ballad that culminates in a mighty goodbye. The video was filmed last November during a live concert at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “Life is change, we continue”, Johnny Rzeznik sings; the drama builds up, then disappears, mentally preparing to drift away from a loved one: “Where you go, I hope the summer goes on.”

Connected by music since 1986, founding guitarist-singer Rzeznik and bassist-singer Robby Takac have recorded 12 albums under the name Goo Goo Dolls. How have they managed to write and tour new material in the last three decades? “Robbie and I grew up in a working-class city,” Rzeznik tells Rolling Stone. “The same work ethic applies to everything we do in life. We respect each other’s boundaries and have learned over the years to interact or to ignore each other when needed. “

Goo Goo Dolls are accompanied this summer by fellow rock radio veterans Lifehouse and Canadian singer-songwriter Forest Blakk. “We put together a really exciting show with staples, new material and a few curveballs,” says Rzeznik, perhaps a hint to an early nineties (or two). “We can’t wait to see all our friends and fans we’ve made over the years and hopefully make new friends this summer.”

Presale for the summer tour starts today at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are available to the general public from Friday 7 February. A full list of ticket options can be found at GooGooDolls.com.

Goo Goo Dolls 2020 North American Tour Dates

July 23 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

July 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

July 31 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 3 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

August 5 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

August 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater At White River State Park

August 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island

August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater on Freedom Hill

August 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion in Nautica

August 13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

August 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview

August 18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank or New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

August 26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

August 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater in Chastain Park

September 1 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land

September 2 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater