Goncalves dies in the fall of the Dakar Rally

“The entire Dakar caravan wishes to express its sincere condolences to his friends and family.”

Price defending champion finished an hour and 20 minutes behind the stage winner, but organizers said he had stopped to help Goncalves and his position was being recalculated.

After consultation with the motorcycle association, the organizers decided to cancel the eighth stage of the race on Monday “to give the drivers time to mourn their friend”.

Fernando Alonso holds a minute's silence in memory of Paulo Goncalves.

Goncalves was the first competitor to die in the grueling long-distance event since Polish motorcycle rider Michal Hernik in Argentina in 2015.

Goncalves, who finished second and four times the Dakar’s top 10 finisher in 2015, suffered from mechanical problems on Friday and had to change his motorcycle engine to stay in the race. After the sixth stage, he fell back to 46th overall.

“The goal now is to do my best because the end result … there is no way to get a good result. Instead I will try to do good stages every day and that is what I want search.” Goncalves said then.

The experienced driver had participated in the Dakar on three continents, from its beginnings in Africa to South America and this year’s debut in the Middle East. Goncalves crashed on the fifth stage in Peru last year.

Spaniard Joan Barreda won the 546 km stage, the longest of the race, on Sunday, and American Ricky Brabec extended his lead in this category. The Spaniard Carlos Sainz, two-time Dakar winner with a mini buggy, took his third stage win in the cars category and extended his lead over Toyota’s reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar to 10 minutes. Mini won six of the seven stages this year.

