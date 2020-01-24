GoMo customers have problems with texts for confirmation

The GoMo cellular network claims to fix an issue where some customers do not receive confirmation text for some services.

This applies to everyone who wants to have their number confirmed for banking reasons or for services that require two-step authentication.

The operator who launched in October last year and is owned by Eir, says the problem is beyond his control.

At the time of launch, Eir announced that it was investing more than 150 million euros to upgrade all existing masts with the latest 4G network technology.

In addition, the 4G footprint was increased by 25%, which should lead to even faster data speeds.

Bríonan Kennedy is head of digital sales at GoMo.

She attributes the verification problem to the number of people who have joined the network.

“It happens when a customer moves their number from one network to another.

“And what happens is that the national database used for these review texts is not updated as quickly as people would like it to be.”

“This happens in all networks these days – but with the high volume of customers that we have recorded, it has come to the fore.

“But it happens to all networks daily and weekly.”