Golden State Warriors trade with D’Angelo Russell in the NBA blockbuster deal

Another trade with Golden State Warriors has just taken place. In this case, the warriors send D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As part of the deal, the wolves send Andrew Wiggins, the former number 1, back to the Warriors. It’s certainly a deal that could affect both teams’ progress this season.

On the surface, the Warriors seem ready for the future as the Wolves attempt to make a concerted push toward the 2020 NBA playoffs. But it might be too late.

More details on trading with warriors and wolves

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA analyst, this deal contains other components. The warriors also send players Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the wolves for salaries to work.

The wolves send a selection for the first round 2021 and a selection for the second round 2022 to complete the deal. The 2021 pick is protected if it falls into the top three draft slots – otherwise it goes to the Warriors.

Woj discusses the following in his Twitter post:

Warriors take steps before the NBA closes

This is the second major deal the warriors have closed in the past 24 hours. They made a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers last night.

As part of the Warriors 76ers deal, Golden State traded with Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks to receive additional draft picks. They have now continued with this great thing with the wolves and collected more tips for their efforts.

The new look Warriors could be fun looking at the track, especially since Andrew Wiggins will have every opportunity to show what he can do on the pitch. This could also be the perfect situation for him.

Wiggins will now work with trainer Steve Kerr and learn from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This is a fun trio to look forward to in the 2020-21 NBA season, especially when the Warriors duo are well recovered from their injuries.

It was a crazy tide of activity as the hours counted down until the NBA closed. This includes a huge four-team trade that took place earlier this week.

This larger business included the Houston Rockets, the Atlanta Hawks, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets. One of the key components was the Clint Capela twin machine that went from the Rockets to the Hawks.

If anyone had any questions as to whether the Warriors would be a team fueling down the route, this trade could also give a strong indication of exactly this situation.

But how good would the Warriors be with a top draft pick, curry, Thompson and Wiggins next year?