The Warriors also have another advantage in a potential swap for Towns, although Golden State fans don't like it: at Russell, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they have a lot of contracts large enough to match those of Towns.

Strauss postulated that the Warriors might be interested in swapping Russell for his boyfriend, in addition to young talents like Eric Paschall and Alen Smailagic. It may hurt, but it would surely be more acceptable than moving a core member of the Warriors championship team.

NBA observers have wondered if Green would see the other side of his climax sooner than the other players due to the physical record he takes, and there is no guarantee that Thompson will return to its post-ACL athletic peak.

Whether an exchange of cities of any wording is actually likely or not, the intention of the Warriors is clear between this report and their rumored interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo: they want to transform this list into a list that will compete in the 2020s.

The Mercury News, San José