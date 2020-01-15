Golden Knights fire fighting coach Gerard Gallant, hire Peter DeBoer

The Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Gerard Gallant and named Peter DeBoer as his replacement, the team announced on Wednesday.

The team also relieved assistant coach Mike Kelly of his duties. DeBoer will participate in the Golden Knights in Ottawa on Thursday prior to the team’s game against the senators.

“To ensure that our team reached its full potential, we determined that a coaching change was needed. Our team is capable of doing more than we have demonstrated this season, “said Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon in a team statement. “We want to thank Gerard and Mike for their service to the Vegas Golden Knights. They both determined the success we enjoyed in our first two-plus seasons and we wish them all the best.

“In Peter DeBoer we have a proven, experienced head coach who we believe can help us achieve our ultimate goal. We are pleased to welcome Peter and his family to the Vegas Golden Knights organization. We look forward to a strong finish for the 2019-2020 season with Peter at the helm and a successful tenure in the coming seasons. “

Both Gallant and Kelly have been with the Golden Knights since the expansion team entered the NHL in the 2017-18 season, leading the team to the Stanley Cup final in the franchise’s inaugural campaign. Overall, Gallant had a record of 213-118-75 over two and a half seasons in Vegas, but the team had a hard time in the first weeks of 2020. The Golden Knights have only won twice since the calendar turned around and have lost four straight games to fifth place in the tight Pacific Division and outside of the Wild Conference spots of the Western Conference with a record of 24-19-6.

DeBoer was fired by the San Jose Sharks on December 11 after that team struggled over the first two months of the season, but had coached the Sharks to a record of 198-129-34 over five seasons and a trip to the Stanley Cup final in 2016. The 51-year-old has also coached the New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers.