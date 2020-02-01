Golden Hawks beat the Fury

Trenton– The Trenton Golden Hawks took a dominant 5-2 win in the Hangar on Friday night.

The Golden Hawks fired 53 shots at Whitby’s target, attacking the Fury en route to victory.

Whitby was striking as the first in the game.

Stefan Dobrich returned a little more than six minutes later to put the game on one of Sullivan Sparkes and Cameron Gaylor.

In the second period, Adam Kim found just over a minute in Gaylor and Andrew Suriyuth. The Fury tied the game later in the period before Griffen Fox scored his first of two on the power-play late in the frame.

The third period was all of Trenton.

Jared Gerger scored an insurance mark with the advantage of Kim and Colin Van Den Hurk. The fox refused the game with a count of Dalton Bancroft and Julien Jacob.

Anand Oberoi was solid in just before the Hawks with 20 rescues on 22 shots.

With the win, the Hawks maintain a three-point lead over their Bay of Quinte rivals, the Wellington Dukes, for the top position in the East Division.

It is a quick turn for the G-Hawks who are back in action on Sunday-evening for a rematch in the Hangar against the same Whitby Fury. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM

.